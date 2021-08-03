CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid 3rd Wave Fears, Delhi, 12 Other States Record Steady Rise in Cases; Kerala Tops Covid-19 Testing, Raj Lowest
Covid-19 Updates: The hill states of north India witnessed the maximum rise in fresh cases during the week ended Sunday (July 26-August 1) as compared with the previous seven days.

News18.com | August 03, 2021, 07:25 IST
Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, Mizoram is also grappling with a shortage of healthcare facilities, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said. (Representational Image)

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In the past few weeks, along with Kerala, 13 other states have recorded a steady rise in Covid-19 infections apart from Tamil Nadu which saw no change, although absolute numbers remained low at most places. Data shows that Kerala, which is reporting the highest number of cases, is also the leader in testing rates among larger states with a seven-day average of 4,587 tests per million.

The hill states of north India witnessed the maximum rise in fresh cases during the week ended Sunday (July 26-August 1) as compared with the previous seven days. Himachal Pradesh registered a surge of 64%, the highest in the country, with cases rising from 670 in the previous week to 1,100.

Uttarakhand logged a 61% increase in infections, although numbers in the state were still quite low — 437 last week as compared with 272 in the preceding period. J&K logged a surge of 26%.

Aug 03, 2021 07:25 (IST)
Maharashtra Relaxes Covid Curbs: Malls to Open; Gyms, Spas, Takeaways Allowed

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced new guidelines for easing of lockdown curbs in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is low.

Aug 03, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Mizoram Ranks 7th in COVID-19 Vaccination | Mizoram occupies the seventh position among the states in terms of vaccination coverage against COVID-19 even as the state is currently reeling under its worst coronavirus surge. A senior health department official said on Monday,  more than 81 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have been administered the shots in the border state, he said. National Health Mission (NHM) director Dr. Eric Zomawia said that the vaccination drive is going on in full swing across the state.
 

Aug 03, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Mumbai Sees 259 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths, 391 Recoveries |  Mumbai reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities while 391 patients recovered, the city civic body said. With the fresh additions, the tally of infections in the commercial capital now stands at 7,35,371, COVID-19 death toll 15,908 and the count of recoveries at 7,12,311, it said.  Mumbai is now left with 4,744 active patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a report. With 26,768 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 82,12,301.

Aug 03, 2021 07:16 (IST)

US Hits 70% Vaccination Rate Month Late, Amid Surge | The US has finally reached President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot in the arms of 70 per cent of American adults  a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan is conducting the lowest number of tests- 378 tests per million and West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat all below 1,000 per million. The average was less than 3,000 tests per million for most relatively large states, The Times of India reported.

Assam and Delhi are recording at 3,563 and 3,336, respectively. Among smaller states (with a population less than a crore), Mizoram reported the highest seven-day average testing rate on August 1 at 4,916 per million, slightly higher than Kerala.

The United States has finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot of 70 per cent of American adults a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

