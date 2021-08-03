Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid 3rd Wave Fears, Delhi, 12 Other States Record Steady Rise in Cases; Kerala Tops Covid-19 Testing, Raj Lowest

Meanwhile, Rajasthan is conducting the lowest number of tests- 378 tests per million and West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat all below 1,000 per million. The average was less than 3,000 tests per million for most relatively large states, The Times of India reported.

Assam and Delhi are recording at 3,563 and 3,336, respectively. Among smaller states (with a population less than a crore), Mizoram reported the highest seven-day average testing rate on August 1 at 4,916 per million, slightly higher than Kerala.

The United States has finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot of 70 per cent of American adults a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

