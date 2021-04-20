Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Delhi Extends Curfew, Migrant Workers Head Home Despite Kejriwal Saying 'Main Hoon Na'

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Amid a severe surge in Covid-19 cases across India and healthcare systems under tremendous stress, the Centre on Monday took the decision to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country’s top medical experts and pharma company chiefs. The government has also allowed states to purchase vaccines directly from the manufacturers to speed up distribution and inoculation.

As Delhi announced the extension of lockdown, it prompted migrant workers from the city to return home in a hurry. Visuals from ISBT, and other bus and railway stations in Delhi on Monday night showed massive crowds waiting to return home.

In Uttar Pradesh, The Allahabad High court directed the government to shut down all locations for public gathering. It said that prominent cities and districts of the state like Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur and Gorakhpur should enter a lockdown to curb the rising cases. But the Uttar Pradesh government has chosen to defy the court and will be filing a reply very soon.