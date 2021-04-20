india

Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Delhi Extends Curfew, Migrant Workers Head Home Despite Kejriwal Saying 'Main Hoon Na'
Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Delhi Extends Curfew, Migrant Workers Head Home Despite Kejriwal Saying 'Main Hoon Na'

News18.com | April 20, 2021, 07:47 IST
Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Delhi Extends Curfew, Migrant Workers Head Home Despite Kejriwal Saying 'Main Hoon Na'

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Amid a severe surge in Covid-19 cases across India and healthcare systems under tremendous stress, the Centre on Monday took the decision to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country’s top medical experts and pharma company chiefs. The government has also allowed states to purchase vaccines directly from the manufacturers to speed up distribution and inoculation.

As Delhi announced the extension of lockdown, it prompted migrant workers from the city to return home in a hurry. Visuals from ISBT, and other bus and railway stations in Delhi on Monday night showed massive crowds waiting to return home.

In Uttar Pradesh, The Allahabad High court directed the government to shut down all locations for public gathering. It said that prominent cities and districts of the state like Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur and Gorakhpur should enter a lockdown to curb the rising cases. But the Uttar Pradesh government has chosen to defy the court and will be filing a reply very soon.

Apr 20, 2021 07:47 (IST)

India Hopeful about US Lifting Ban on Vaccine Raw Material | India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on vaccine raw materials that has threatened to slow output of shots in the country, two Indian government sources told Reuters on Monday, after the foreign ministers of the two nations spoke. One of the officials said the administration of President Joe Biden had told India that its request was being considered and would be acted upon "at the earliest".

Apr 20, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Tests Positive | Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Monday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, sources said. The veteran Congress leader has been vaccinated and has taken both doses. Singh had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.

Apr 20, 2021 07:44 (IST)

UK Adds India to Travel 'Red List' | The United Kingdom on Monday added India to its travel ‘red list’ in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Britain imposed its strictest travel curbs on India, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that effective from 0300 GMT on Friday, all arrivals from India were being banned except for UK and Irish nationals. Those nationals, as well as foreigners resident in the UK, must pay hefty amounts to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return from red list nations, which include Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Apr 20, 2021 07:43 (IST)


J&J Seeks Phase-3 Trial Nod in India | Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India’s drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said. They said the company has sought an early meeting of the subject expert committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take a decision on its application.

Apr 20, 2021 07:30 (IST)

READ | Every Hour 10 People Are Succumbing to Covid-19 in Delhi

Delhi on Monday recorded 240 deaths due to the coronavirus, highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.

Apr 20, 2021 07:28 (IST)
White House Tight-lipped on Lifting Ban for Vaccine Raw Material | The White House on Monday did not respond to questions on the request by Serum Institute of India to lift export ban on certain raw materials needed for ramping up production of COVID-19 vaccine. The question in this regard was asked twice on Monday -- once during the morning White House briefing on COVID-19 and later during the daily news conference by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. 
 
Apr 20, 2021 07:26 (IST)

India to Waive 10% Duty on Vaccine Imports | India will waive its 10% customs duty on imported COVID-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters o n Monday, as it tries to boost supplies to counter a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.Imports of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are due to arrive soon and the government has also urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to sell their products to India.

 
Apr 20, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Vaccination for all Above 18 | The government on Monday opened up vaccination against coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day. All adults will be able to take the shots as part of the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, the Centre said in a statement. 

Apr 20, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Apr 20, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Remdesivir No Magic Bullet: AIIMS Chief | Amid a steep spike in COVID-19 cases leading to increased demand for medicines for treating coronavirus, top health experts in the government on Monday said anti-viral drug remdesivir is "not a magic bullet" and does not reduce mortality. Addressing the media, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said remdesivir should only be given to patients hospitalised with moderate illness, who had a fall in oxygen saturation and have infiltrates on chest X-rays or CT-scan.

 
Apr 20, 2021 07:21 (IST)

First Oxygen Express Leaves for Vizag | The Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express train with seven tankers left Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai on Monday for Vizag where it will be loaded with medical oxygen for Maharashtra. The service of Oxygen Express trains was announced by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday evening and a ramp was built by the Central Railway at Kalamboli overnight to facilitate loading of the roll-on-roll-off oxygen trucks on the train.

Apr 20, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Apr 20, 2021 07:01 (IST)

READ | No More Big Rallies in WB, Says BJP; Public Meetings by PM Modi, Other Leaders Capped at 500 People

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that it will not hold any big rally or road show in poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect.

Apr 20, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Migrant Workers in Delhi Head Home | Migrant Workers Thousands of migrant workers gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT here to catch a bus home, hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown and appealed to them with folded hands not to leave Delhi while sounding a word of assurance -- "Main hoon na" (I am here for you).  Police officials said over 5,000 people gathered at Anand Vihar including at ISBT as well as the railway station and the numbers were rising. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to the migrant workers to not leave Delhi, saying the short period of lockdown would need not be extended.
Apr 20, 2021 06:50 (IST)

Apr 20, 2021 06:49 (IST)

India to Waive 10% Duty on Vaccine Imports | India will waive its 10% customs duty on imported COVID-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters o n Monday, as it tries to boost supplies to counter a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.Imports of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are due to arrive soon and the government has also urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to sell their products to India.

Apr 20, 2021 06:47 (IST)

Apr 20, 2021 06:45 (IST)
White House Tight-lipped on Lifting Ban for Vaccine Raw Material | The White House on Monday did not respond to questions on the request by Serum Institute of India to lift export ban on certain raw materials needed for ramping up production of COVID-19 vaccine. The question in this regard was asked twice on Monday -- once during the morning White House briefing on COVID-19 and later during the daily news conference by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. 
Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Delhi Extends Curfew, Migrant Workers Head Home Despite Kejriwal Saying 'Main Hoon Na'
Migrant workers arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal after Delhi Government announced complete lockdown for 6 days due to surge in coronavirus cases, in New Delhi, Monday, April 19, 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here