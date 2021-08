LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As Schools Plan to Reopen, Centre Assures 2 Cr More Jabs for Staff; Brazil to Give Boosters to Immunosuppressed Coronavirus Updates: In order to achieve the December target, the government will have to nearly double the daily average it achieved in the best week so far — just under 59 lakh per day from June 19 to 25. News18.com | August 26, 2021, 07:47 IST