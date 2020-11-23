Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca Says Covid-19 Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca said today its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, showed an average efficiency of 70% in protecting against the virus in two study segments. "This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, Astra's chief executive, said in a statement. The British drugmaker's preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.
Last week, University of Oxford scientists expected to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas. Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca.
Kejriwal Govt Orders Closure of 2 Delhi Markets for Violating Covid-19 Norms, Withdraws it Within Hours | Hours after the AAP government ordered the closure of two evening markets in west Delhi for violating coronavirus safety guidelines, the order was withdrawn on Sunday night. The Arvind Kejriwal government had ordered the shutting down of the Punjabi Basti market and the Janta, in Nangloi area, till November 30 after it was reported that people in these areas were not following social distancing and face mask norms. Read more
US Hopes to Begin Covid Vaccinations by Dec 11 | The United States hopes to begin a sweeping program of Covid vaccinations in early December, the head of the government coronavirus vaccine effort said Sunday. "Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours of approval" by the US Food and Drug Administration, Moncef Slaoui told CNN. "So I expect maybe on Day Two of the approval, on the 11th or the 12th of December." FDA vaccine advisors reportedly will meet December 8 to 10 to discuss approving vaccines which Pfizer and Moderna say are at least 95 percent effective.
The court also sounded alarm for the Covid-19 situation ahead - "worse things may happen in December if states are not well prepared."
Jharkhand's Coronavirus Tally | Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,07,469 on Monday, after 137 people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said. Five more persons succumbed to the disease since Sunday, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 951, he said. Two deaths were reported from Ranchi district and one each from Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Bokaro, the official said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 77, followed by Garhwa (12) and Bokaro (7), he said.
South Korea Reports 271 New COVID-19 Cases | South Korea reported another daily rise of more than 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day before tighter social distancing rules to blunt a third wave of infections take effect. The daily tally of 271 new cases fell from 330 reported on Sunday after hovering above 300 for five straight days, a level not seen since August, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Officials have said the numbers tend to drop during the weekends due to less testing.
The state government recently announced night curfew (10pm-6am) in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Vidisha and Ratlam in view of the soaring COVID-19 cases. The same was imposed in Dhar on Sunday.
What Else is Happening on Vaccine Front? These developments assume significance against the backdrop of Pfizer seeking emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine from the US regulators. Another US-based biotechnology giant, Moderna, said it also intends to apply for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, five vaccines are under different phases of clinical trials in India. The Serum Institute of India is conducting the phase-three trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, while Bharat Biotech and ICMR has already started the phase-three trail of the indigenously developed COVAXIN jab. An indigenously developed vaccine by Zydus Cadila has completed phase-two clinical trial in the country. Dr Reddy's Laboratories will soon start combined phase two and three trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.
PM to Meet CMs Tomorrow on Vaccine, Covid Response | Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers of states and union territories on Tuesday to review their respective Covid-19 responses. With vaccine candidates in second or third phase of clinical trials, vaccine distribution, emergency authorisation are also likely to be discussed with the states.
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine 70% Effective | AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, showed an average efficiency of 70% in protecting against the virus in two study segments.
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
“I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress,” Pollard said in an interview with the BBC. Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over 70. This is important because vaccines often don’t work as well in older people, Pollard said. “The reason that we’re so delighted is the we’re seeing the immune responses look exactly the same, even in those who are over 70 years of age,” Pollard said.
The findings were based on a so-called phase II trial of 560 people, including 240 over the age of 70. The results of the peer-reviewed study were published Thursday in the Lancet, an international medical journal. Phase II vaccine trials provide important preliminary data but don’t prove whether they ultimately prevent people from getting sick. Oxford and AstraZeneca are waiting for the results of phase III trials on thousands of people around the world to show whether their vaccine is safe and effective. Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective. Pollard said there is no competition between the various research teams, because several vaccines will be needed to bring the global pandemic under control and allow life to return to normal.
Despite recent progress, Pollard said the world is still in the early stages of the effort to protect people against COVID-19. Even after vaccines are approved by regulators, drugmakers and public health officials still face the task of producing billions of doses and administering them to people around the world, he said. Pollard, an amateur mountaineer, compared the task to the work involved in climbing a mountain. “I think we’re still at the bottom of that mountain in some ways,” he said. “We’ve done the route into the bottom of the mountain, the long trek to get to the start. Now we’ve got to get the data about the vaccines in front of regulators for them to scrutinize it and approve the first vaccines. And then we’ve got that huge effort to climb up to the top where we’ve got a vast majority of those who are at risk vaccinated.”