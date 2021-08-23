CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At 13.6%, India Reports Sharpest Dip in Weekly Cases in Over 2 Months; 24-Hr Jabs in TN Govt Colleges, Hospitals
News18.com | August 23, 2021, 07:40 IST
Karnataka has recorded 23-25 cases of persons contracting Tuberculosis (TB) after fully recovering from coronavirus infection, according to state health minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India witnessed its sharpest decline in weekly Covid-19 cases in nearly two months with infections declining by 13.6% in the last week despite testing being at its peak during this period due to festivals. The country reported just over 2.2 lakh fresh cases between August 16-22, down from 2,55,819 in the previous seven days. This was the first double-digit fall in weekly cases since the June 28-July 4 weeks, when the number had dipped by 11.4%.

The Tamil Nadu government over the weekend said it would offer round-the-clock vaccination services at government colleges and hospitals from next week for the benefit of those unable to take the Covid-19 shots at their convenience.

Speaking at a launch, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanain said vaccines would be provided round the clock at this centre and that those wishing to receive the jabs should bring proof of identity. “After testing, individuals will be vaccinated. Those who are going out of town and employees may use this service”, he told reporters.

Aug 23, 2021 07:40 (IST)

N.Korea develops its own PCR equipment for Covid tests North Korea has developed its own Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to conduct coronavirus tests, state media said on Monday, as the country steps up efforts to head off more contagious new strains of the virus.

Aug 23, 2021 07:36 (IST)
Aug 23, 2021 07:25 (IST)
 

Aug 23, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme was launched to provide assistance to those who had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the State. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a function held at Imphal yesterday

Aug 23, 2021 07:17 (IST)
 

Aug 23, 2021 07:12 (IST)

