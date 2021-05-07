Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengal Records Highest Covid Deaths, Australia to Reopen Door to India After Criticism

Coronavirus News Live Updates: West Bengal recorded the highest Covid death at 117, as the fatalities rose to 11,964. The caseload also mounted to 9,35,066 after the state registered a record one-day spike of 18,431 fresh infections. The state has seen a recent surge of infections with the active case reaching 1,22,774.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas reported 36 and Kolkata 33. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. Out of the 117 deaths, 46 were caused due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Australia has allowed its citizens stranded in India to return back home from May 15. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order barring flights to and from India, a ban that was backed by potential prosecution and financial penalties. The policy drew heavy criticism from lawmakers, expatriates and the Indian diaspora, but Morrison said it had worked to slow the rate of COVID-19 infections in people quarantined in Australia.