Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengal Records Highest Covid Deaths, Australia to Reopen Door to India After Criticism

Coronavirus News Live Updates: West Bengal recorded the highest Covid death at 117, as the fatalities rose to 11,964. The caseload also mounted to 9,35,066 after the state registered a record one-day spike of 18,431 fresh infections. The state has seen a recent surge of infections with the active case reaching 1,22,774.
Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas reported 36 and Kolkata 33. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. Out of the 117 deaths, 46 were caused due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
Australia has allowed its citizens stranded in India to return back home from May 15. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order barring flights to and from India, a ban that was backed by potential prosecution and financial penalties. The policy drew heavy criticism from lawmakers, expatriates and the Indian diaspora, but Morrison said it had worked to slow the rate of COVID-19 infections in people quarantined in Australia.
Expert Panel Considers Increasing Interval Between 2 Covishield Doses | An expert panel of the government is considering increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine. Top government sources have told News18 that the panel is reviewing new evidence from international studies that suggest the vaccine’s efficacy is improved if the interval between the two doses is longer. The committee is likely to take a decision next week. The recommended interval between the two doses of Covishield was increased from four-six weeks to six-eight weeks in April.
Himachal CM Launches Covid Helpline | Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday launched a dedicated Covid-19 helpline for facilitating the people of the state. While appreciating the efforts of the Information Technology Department, the Chief Minister said the callers can call on the toll-free number 1100 from 7 am to 10 pm.
The Biden administrations call to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses has drawn praise from some countries and health advocates.
PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' on COVID: Jharkhand CM on Modi's Phone Call | Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PM's "Mann Ki Baat", instead of business. Soren's reaction came after Modi spoke to him and the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana about the COVID-19 situation on Thursday.
आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021
Kerala Under Complete Lockdown from May 8-16 | Kerala on Thursday announced a complete lockdown from May 8 and extended up to May 16 due to surge in covid-19 cases. Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern state reported 42,464 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, pushing the tally to 17,86,396, while 63 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 5,628, the state government said. READ MORE
Covid Second Wave in India a Tragedy, Says Dr Vivek Murthy | The second wave of COVID-19 in India is a tragedy, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has said, underlining the need for countries to help each other during the crisis. "If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's that we need each other to get through this pandemic. As a world, we need each other in terms of countries to step up to help make sure that the world has an adequate supply of vaccine, to ensure people have treatments available, supply of PPE because the threat of COVID in any part of the world is ultimately a threat to every country, Indian-American Murthy told a news channel in an interview.
Australia to Reopen Door to India | Australian citizens stranded in COVID-ravaged India will be able to return home from May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as Sydney remains on high alert for a potential outbreak. Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order barring flights to and from India, a ban that was backed by potential prosecution and financial penalties.
Situation in India Very Desperate, Urgent: Dr Anthony Fauci | Terming the current situation in India ‘very desperate’ and ‘urgent’, America’s top public health expert and one of the foremost authorities on SARS-CoV-2, Dr Anthony Fauci suggested that the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel.
Meanwhile, US has so far sent six planes carrying emergency supplies to India, which is battling one of its worst public health crises. The emergency supplies include 20,000 courses of remdesivir (125,000 vials) to help treat critically ill patients, nearly 1,500 oxygen cylinders, which can be repeatedly refilled at local supply centres, and one million rapid diagnostic tests to quickly identify COVID-19 cases.
The six planes, which have landed in just six days, also carried nearly 550 mobile oxygen concentrators that obtain oxygen from ambient air. These units have a lifespan of more than five years and can serve multiple patients at once, depending on their oxygen needs. The US has also sent nearly 2.5 million N95 masks to protect healthcare professionals and other frontline workers.
