Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar Records 251k Excess Deaths, 48.6 Times More than Official Toll; Govt Ready with Meds Amid 3rd Wave Fears

Victoria is undergoing a lockdown amid a sudden surge in the number of cases. Police in Victoria are also trying to contain an anti-lockdown protest they believe is being planned for Melbourne today. Police have just told reporters they have more than 700 extra officers on duty to deal with the planned demonstration.

Meanwhile, in India, drug regulator DCGI on Friday approved Zydus Cadila’s three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above- India’s first vaccine for children. It is being perceived as a timely move amid warnings of an upcoming third wave in the country, which some experts have warned could be deadlier towards children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed it as a “momentous feat” and said the approval to the world’s first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists. “India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for the world’s first DNA-based ZyCov-D’ vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here