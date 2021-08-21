CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar Records 251k Excess Deaths, 48.6 Times More than Official Toll; Govt Ready with Meds Amid 3rd Wave Fears
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar Records 251k Excess Deaths, 48.6 Times More than Official Toll; Govt Ready with Meds Amid 3rd Wave Fears

Coronavirus Updates: The government has kickstarted an exercise to create a national stockpile of critical medicines for Covid-19 to tide over the challenges around affordability and accessibility.

News18.com | August 21, 2021, 07:59 IST
Covid fatalities

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At least 251,000 excess deaths have been registered under the Civil Registration System (CRS) in Bihar since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak (from March 2020 to May 2021), which is 48.6 times the official number of confirmed coronavirus deaths (5,163) in the state in the same time period, HT reported.
As third-wave fear looms large, the government has kickstarted an exercise to create a national stockpile of critical medicines for Covid-19 to tide over the challenges around affordability and accessibility. To begin with, buffer stocks of 15-odd medicines, including anti-viral Remdesivir, key antibiotics Tocilizumab, and black fungus drug Amphotericin B will be maintained, after supplies are procured through the tendering process.

The latest Covid outbreak in Australia has once again resulted in state border closures, restrictions and cancelled plans. State and territory health authorities are monitoring the cases and the situation is changing every day. Sydneysiders are unable to travel to regional NSW. That remains the case until at least 28 August.

Aug 21, 2021 07:59 (IST)

READ | Zydus Cadila's 3-dose Jab Approved; India Gets its First Vaccine for Children 12 Years and Above

Indian drug regulator DCGI on Friday approved Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above, bringing in the sixth vaccine authorized…

Aug 21, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Nagaland Logs 92 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality | Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,482 as 92 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 609, a health bulletin said. Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 38, followed by Kohima(23), Mokokchung(9), and Tuensang (3). The fresh fatality was reported from Kohima.  

Aug 21, 2021 07:46 (IST)
 
A Momentous Feat: PM Modi after Zydus Cadila's Vaccine Gets Nod | With indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine receiving emergency use authorisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as a "momentous feat" and said the approval to the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists.  The Department of Biotechnology said indigenously developed Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received approval for emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India and it will be administered to people 12 years and above. With this, ZyCoV-D has also become the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country. 
Aug 21, 2021 07:15 (IST)

READ | What A Vaccine for Children in India Means Amid Looming Threat of Third Covid Wave

Indian drug regulator DCGI on Friday approved Zydus Cadila’s three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Aug 21, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Bengal Reports 758 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 More Fatalities | West Bengal reported nine more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 18,346. The coronavirus caseload in the state mounted to 15,41,747 as 758 more people tested positive for the infection. At least 767 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,13,766.  The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.19 per cent.
West Bengal now has 9,635 active cases. 

Aug 21, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Must Adopt Multifold Strategies to Prevent Third Covid Wave: J&K LG | Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasised on adopting multifold strategies to prevent a third Covid wave from occurring, an official spokesperson said. The LG chaired a weekly meeting with the Covid Task Force, SSPs, and reviewed the Covid response and containment measures of the districts' administrations. Emphasising on adopting multifold strategies to prevent a third wave, the Lt Governor passed specific directions for further enhancing the testing and tracing in the coming days, the spokesman said. Maximum vaccination, continuously analysing the situation, strict adherence to Covid protocols, and enforcement of containment measures should be the focus area of the administration at all levels to tackle future health challenges, the Lt Governor said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar Records 251k Excess Deaths, 48.6 Times More than Official Toll; Govt Ready with Meds Amid 3rd Wave Fears
Health workers and a relative carry the body of a man, who died due to COVID-19, from an ambulance to a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Victoria is undergoing a lockdown amid a sudden surge in the number of cases. Police in Victoria are also trying to contain an anti-lockdown protest they believe is being planned for Melbourne today. Police have just told reporters they have more than 700 extra officers on duty to deal with the planned demonstration.

Meanwhile, in India, drug regulator DCGI on Friday approved Zydus Cadila’s three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above- India’s first vaccine for children. It is being perceived as a timely move amid warnings of an upcoming third wave in the country, which some experts have warned could be deadlier towards children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed it as a “momentous feat” and said the approval to the world’s first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists. “India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for the world’s first DNA-based ZyCov-D’ vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

