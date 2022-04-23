Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi’s Covid Tally Crosses 1000-mark 2nd time in 3 Days; Covishield Production Halted as No Takers for 200 mn Doses

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cluster of cases at the IIT Madras pushed up new cases on Friday to 57 compared to 39 on Thursday and 31 on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 57 coronavirus infections, a month after cases remained below 50. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the number of active infections in the district crossing the 500-mark, officials said. The Read More
Punjab reported 31 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 7,59,386, according to a medical bulletin issued here. No new Covid-related death was reported in the state, and the toll stands at 17,744, the bulletin showed. Punjab has reported 293 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths due to the disease in April so far, it said. The number of active cases in the state is 145, the bulletin stated.
A total of 35,636 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Friday, taking the total precaution doses given in this age-group to 3,08,380 so far, according to the Union health ministry data. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 187.44 crore, with more than 17 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm, the ministry said.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday cited rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and said people can continue wearing masks like him voluntarily though the state government had now made it optional. During the day, Delhi logged 1,042 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, while two people died of the infection, taking the tally there to 18,72,699 and toll to 26,164.
The Serum Institute of India has stopped producing the COVID-19 vaccine since the last day of December 2021 as it has been sitting on millions of unsold vaccines after the vaccination momentum has ebbed, its chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said on Friday.
Poonawalla also warned against the return to “the business as usual” approach of the administration in the national capital, saying “we can’t afford to put a price tag on the life of a citizen” as the pandemic is “not behind us yet nor we know by when it will be”.
He also called for speeding up the decision to vaccinate young kids and said if they can be given other immunisation vaccines why not for the COVID-19, the end of which nobody knows as of now. “Since the vaccine intake has been coming down, there has been a lot of unsold inventories with us. We stopped production on December 31, 2021. Currently, we are sitting on over 200 million doses. I have offered this to anyone willing to pick them up for free. But there hasn’t been a good response to that also.”
