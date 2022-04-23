Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi’s Covid Tally Crosses 1000-mark 2nd time in 3 Days; Covishield Production Halted as No Takers for 200 mn Doses

Read more

number of active cases in the district stands at 569, the health department said in an update.

The Serum Institute of India has stopped producing the COVID-19 vaccine since the last day of December 2021 as it has been sitting on millions of unsold vaccines after the vaccination momentum has ebbed, its chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said on Friday.

Poonawalla also warned against the return to “the business as usual” approach of the administration in the national capital, saying “we can’t afford to put a price tag on the life of a citizen” as the pandemic is “not behind us yet nor we know by when it will be”.

He also called for speeding up the decision to vaccinate young kids and said if they can be given other immunisation vaccines why not for the COVID-19, the end of which nobody knows as of now. “Since the vaccine intake has been coming down, there has been a lot of unsold inventories with us. We stopped production on December 31, 2021. Currently, we are sitting on over 200 million doses. I have offered this to anyone willing to pick them up for free. But there hasn’t been a good response to that also.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday cited rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and said people can continue wearing masks like him voluntarily though the state government had now made it optional. During the day, Delhi logged 1,042 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, while two people died of the infection, taking the tally there to 18,72,699 and toll to 26,164.

