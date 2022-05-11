Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal CM to Review Covid Situation in High-level Meet Today, Bill Gates Tests Covid Positive

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with senior state government officials on Wednesday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, a top bureaucrat said. Senior officials, including the chief secretary and health secretary, will be present at the meeting. Meanwhile, the state reported 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 25 more than the previous day, taking the tally Read More
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. “I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.
Telangana on Tuesday recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,92,389 so far. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 20. A Health Department bulletin said 34 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,901 till date. The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll remained at 4,111.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 190.65 crore on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. More than 12 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night. A total of 38,476 precaution doses of the vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years till 7 pm, taking the total number of such doses given in this age-group to 11,78,161, according to the ministry’s data. Also, the first dose of the Covid vaccine has been administered to more than 3.08 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years.
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,747 on Tuesday after the detection of 30 cases, while there was no addition to the toll, which stood at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 29 to touch 10,30,812, leaving the state with 200 active cases, the official informed.
The head of the World Health Organization called on Pfizer to make its COVID-19 treatment more widely available in poorer countries, saying Tuesday that the pharmaceutical company’s deal allowing generic producers to make the drug was insufficient.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing that Pfizer’s treatment was still too expensive. He noted that most countries in Latin America had no access to Pfizers drug, Paxlovid, which has been shown to cut the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization or death by up to 90%.
“We remain concerned that low- and middle-income countries remain unable to access antivirals, Tedros said. The WHO chief warned that the unequal distribution of COVID-19 drugs could ultimately mirror the grossly disproportionate distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
