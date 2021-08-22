CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plan for Booster Shots in India, 'Full Focus' on Jabbing Adults with 2 Doses; US FDA May Give Full Nod to Pfizer
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plan for Booster Shots in India, 'Full Focus' on Jabbing Adults with 2 Doses; US FDA May Give Full Nod to Pfizer

Coronavirus Updates: The approval could boost the vaccination campaign by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective and also make local officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates

News18.com | August 22, 2021, 07:38 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plan for Booster Shots in India, 'Full Focus' on Jabbing Adults with 2 Doses; US FDA May Give Full Nod to Pfizer

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: While several countries have okayed booster shots including the US and UK, the Indian government, for now, is not considering ‘additional jabs’ as there are no such recommendations made on it yet from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the New York Times reported.

The approval could boost the vaccination campaign by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective and also make local officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates, Reuters reported. The US military is expected to require that service members get vaccinated soon after Pfizer’s shot is authorized and other major U.S. employers could follow suit.

A NITI Ayog member told The Times of India, that the science of the need and the timing of booster shots is still evolving and different vaccines may have different schedules, however, It is being closely watched and studied but currently the focus is on covering the country’s adult population with two doses of vaccine.

Read More
Aug 22, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Assam Reports 640 New COVID Cases, 15 Fresh Fatalities | Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,84,098 on Saturday as 640 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 5,566, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 126, followed by Golaghat at 50, Barpeta at 39 and Dibrugarh at 35. Four fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Nalbari district and two from Barpeta. One person each succumbed to the infection in Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup (Rural), Lakhimpur, Sivsagar and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Aug 22, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Members of transgender community received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a special camp organised by state govt in Siliguri. 

Aug 22, 2021 07:26 (IST)

U.S. FDA Aims to Give Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine on Monday -NYT | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the New York Times reported. Regulators were aiming to complete the process by Friday, but were still working through "a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company," the Times said, citing people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak publicly about it. It had set an unofficial deadline for approval of around Labor Day on Sept. 6. However, the approval could boost the vaccination campaign by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective and also make local officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates.

Aug 22, 2021 07:20 (IST)

READ | Over 58 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India: Govt

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Aug 22, 2021 07:18 (IST)

S Africa Hopeful of Herd Immunity as Covid Vaccination Opens for All Above 18 | South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla is hopeful the country would achieve herd immunity against coronavirus if 70 per cent of its 18 to 35 population is vaccinated. According to 2019 mid-year estimates by Statistics South Africa, this age group makes up about a third of the country's population of 17.84 million people. Phaahla was speaking after the country Friday further opened up its age group-based vaccination drive to vaccinate young adults, who excitedly queued up in their thousands across the country to get the jab.

Aug 22, 2021 07:18 (IST)

TN Extends COVID Lockdown by Another 2 Weeks; Theatres, Schools to Function |  The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Coronavirus lockdown by another two weeks to September 6 and allowed the opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1. With the COVID-19 related lockdown, which was extended with restrictions drawing to a close at 6 pm on August 23 , Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials today and announced extending the lockdown further by another two weeks till 6 pm on September 6 with additional relaxations. He announced that schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotation basis .             

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plan for Booster Shots in India, 'Full Focus' on Jabbing Adults with 2 Doses; US FDA May Give Full Nod to Pfizer
Indore district, with a population of 35 lakh, is the state's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh. (PTI File)

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Coronavirus lockdown by another two weeks to September 6 and allowed the opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1. With the COVID-19 related lockdown, which was extended with restrictions drawing to a close at 6 pm on August 23 , Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials and announced extending the lockdown further by another two weeks till 6 pm on September 6 with additional relaxations.

The schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotation basis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News