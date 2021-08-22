Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plan for Booster Shots in India, 'Full Focus' on Jabbing Adults with 2 Doses; US FDA May Give Full Nod to Pfizer

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Coronavirus lockdown by another two weeks to September 6 and allowed the opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1. With the COVID-19 related lockdown, which was extended with restrictions drawing to a close at 6 pm on August 23 , Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials and announced extending the lockdown further by another two weeks till 6 pm on September 6 with additional relaxations.

The schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotation basis.

