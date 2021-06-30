Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brazil Suspends Covaxin Contract Amid Accusations of Irregularities; 798 Docs Lost Lives During 2nd Wave in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brazil will suspend a $324m contract to buy Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin that has mired President Jair Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities, health minister announced. Indian Medical Association stated 798 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country- 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115.

After Brazil signed the deal to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin, whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities, reported The Guardian. Bolsonaro, whose popularity has faded as Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll climbed past 500,000, has denied any wrongdoing, saying on Monday he was not aware of any irregularities.

The US House of Representatives has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and in a resolution urged the Biden administration to urgently facilitate Covid assistance to India.