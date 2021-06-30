Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brazil Suspends Covaxin Contract Amid Accusations of Irregularities; 798 Docs Lost Lives During 2nd Wave in India

Assam Reports 2,672 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 More Deaths | Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,06,005 as 2,672 more people tested positive for the infection while 27 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,509, the National Health Mission bulletin said. Golaghat reported the highest number of new cases at 332, followed by Nagaon (199), Sonitpur (175), Bishwanath (172), and Kamrup Metro (149) Four COVID-19 deaths were reported from Tinsukia, three each from Bishwanath and Jorhat and two each from Dibrugarh and Kokrajhar.