Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brazil Suspends Covaxin Contract Amid Accusations of Irregularities; 798 Docs Lost Lives During 2nd Wave in India

Coronavirus Updates: The US House of Representatives has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

News18.com | June 30, 2021, 08:22 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brazil will suspend a $324m contract to buy Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin that has mired President Jair Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities, health minister announced. Indian Medical Association stated 798 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country- 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115.

After Brazil signed the deal to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin, whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities, reported The Guardian. Bolsonaro, whose popularity has faded as Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll climbed past 500,000, has denied any wrongdoing, saying on Monday he was not aware of any irregularities.

The US House of Representatives has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and in a resolution urged the Biden administration to urgently facilitate Covid assistance to India.

Jun 30, 2021 08:22 (IST)

Assam Reports 2,672 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 More Deaths | Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,06,005 as 2,672 more people tested positive for the infection while 27 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,509, the National Health Mission bulletin said. Golaghat reported the highest number of new cases at 332, followed by Nagaon (199), Sonitpur (175), Bishwanath (172), and Kamrup Metro (149) Four COVID-19 deaths were reported from Tinsukia, three each from Bishwanath and Jorhat and two each from Dibrugarh and Kokrajhar.

Jun 30, 2021 08:08 (IST)

Active cases in Mizoram rise to 4,471 with 256 new cases reported yesterday; case tally at 20,075

Jun 30, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Jun 30, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Brazil Suspends Covaxin Contract After ‘Serious Accusations’ of Irregularities | Brazil's health minister announced that the country will suspend a $324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin following controversy over allegations of irregularities, reports Reuters. 

Jun 30, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Jun 30, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Odisha CM Inaugurates Covid Hospital in Deogarh District | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that tackling the Covid-19 is a joint responsibility of all, including corporate bodies, the central public sector units and private institutions. Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating virtually a 100-bed Covid hospital, the second such facility built by the Vedanta group, in Deogarh district. The hospital was set up at Eklavya Model Residential School in Deogarh.

Jun 30, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Jun 30, 2021 07:11 (IST)

US House Passes Resolution Urging Biden Admin to Facilitate Covid Assistance to India |  The US House of Representatives has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and in a resolution urged the Biden administration to urgently facilitate Covid assistance to India. The bipartisan resolution, co-authored by Congressmen Brad Sherman and Steve Chabot that had 41 co-sponsors, recognised that when the US was in the midst of a devastating spike in Covid cases, India lifted its export ban on certain therapeutics in response to a request by the US government.

Jun 30, 2021 07:10 (IST)

India's Covaxin Effectively Neutralises Delta Variant of Covid, Says NIH | India's Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the US' National Institute of Health has said. The NIH said results of two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively.

Representative image (AFP)

Meanwhile, the US National Institute of Health has said that India’s Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus. The NIH said results of two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively.

The top American health research institute, which has a history of strong scientific collaboration with India, also said that an adjuvant developed with funding from it has contributed to the success of the highly efficacious Covaxin, which has been administered to roughly 25 million people to date in India and elsewhere.

