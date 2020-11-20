Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fresh Wave in Parts of India Dims Vaccine Cheer as Total Count Breaches 90-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus cases passed nine million on Friday, as the world's second-worst-hit country saw hospitals in the capital New Delhi under pressure and graveyards fill up. India has now registered more than 132,000 deaths, according to the latest official figures, which are widely seen as understating the true scale of the pandemic.
The total number of infections in India is second only to the tally in the United States, which has recorded 11.6 million cases and more than 250,000 deaths. India, the world's second-most populous nation, has seen a drop in daily cases over the past month but it is still registering about 45,000 new infections on average every day.
Telangana Logs 894 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths | Telangana reported 894 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.61 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,423, the state government said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 154, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (84) and Rangareddy (70), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on November 19. As many as 12,515 patients are under treatment and 39,448 samples were tested on November 19.
Nov 20, 2020 10:54 (IST)
Nov 20, 2020 10:53 (IST)
Andaman & Nicobar Islands Reports 19 New Cases | Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 4,604, a health department official said. Of the 11 new cases, six have travel history, while five infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Nov 20, 2020 10:44 (IST)
WATCH | How Modi And Kejriwal Government Plan To Tackle The Surge In Delhi’s COVID-19 Cases?
Nov 20, 2020 10:36 (IST)
Covid Vaccine Should be Available for Public by Apr 2021: Serum Institute CEO | Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals. Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated, he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), 2020.
Nov 20, 2020 10:33 (IST)
Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij to be Administered Trial Dose of Covaxin | Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij who had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, a potential vaccine against COVID-19, will get the dose. The 67-year old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said he will be administered the trial dose of the indigenous vaccine at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. "I will be administered a trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department, Vij said in a tweet.
The Directorate of Health Services had last week warned that the second wave of the pandemic is likely in January- February and asked officials concerned to ramp up testing in the state. While…
Nov 20, 2020 10:24 (IST)
India's Total Coronavirus Infections Cross Nine Million | India crossed the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September. Deaths rose by 584, with the total now at 132,162, the health ministry said.
Health workers and relatives stand by the funeral pyre of a Covid-19 victim in New Delhi, on November 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
New Delhi, facing the dual scourge of winter pollution and coronavirus, has seen infections soar past half a million with a record rise in daily cases. On Thursday, the megacity's government quadrupled fines for not wearing a mask in an effort to get a grip on the outbreak.
At one of Delhi's largest cemeteries, burial space is fast running out, grave-digger Mohammed Shamim told AFP. "Initially when the virus broke (out), I thought I'll bury 100-200 people and it'll be done. But the current situation is beyond my wildest thoughts," Shamim said.
India imposed a stringent lockdown in March but restrictions have been gradually eased as the government seeks to reboot the economy after the loss of millions of jobs. Experts say this has helped spread the disease, as has a general reluctance to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.
The western city of Ahmedabad, home to six million people, late Thursday announced an indefinite night curfew after an uptick in cases. "The increase in numbers of cases is a concern, primarily because it is driven by people not following the basic protocol of corona-appropriate behaviour," said Anand Krishnan, a community medicine professor at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Hemant Shewade, a Bangalore-based community medicine expert, said it was likely cases outside major towns and cities were not being taken into account in the official numbers. "My guess is that it is spreading slowly and silently in rural areas," Shewade told AFP.
In Delhi, the spectre of the virus wreaking havoc has come back to haunt its 20 million residents, as families scramble to arrange hospital beds. Over 90 percent of intensive care beds with ventilators were occupied as on Thursday, a government mobile app showed.
"My father's oxygen saturation level dipped to 35 percent suddenly and we rushed to the nearby hospital but there were no beds available," Delhi resident Rajeev Nigam told AFP. "We ran all night from one hospital to another but it was the same story everywhere," he said, blaming the Delhi government for being "unprepared" and "callous" in its approach.
Distraught families were making fervent pleas on social media, tagging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for help in securing beds. Under pressure to control the new wave, Kejriwal Thursday announced the addition of 1,400 intensive care beds.
Jeevendra Srivastava, an advertising professional, said Delhi was paying the price for overcrowding during the ongoing festive season. "It's shocking how a few people still are not taking this deadly virus seriously," said Srivastava, 47. "People are still going to crowded places without masks. It's because of this irresponsible behaviour that now almost every second house has a case of the virus."