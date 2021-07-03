Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin 77.8% Effective, Says Bharat Biotech as it Concludes Final Analysis for Efficacy

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine development and innovation, announced today the safety and efficacy analysis data from Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin️, a whole virion inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, was developed in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune.
Efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group.
Safety analysis demonstrates adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12% of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5% of subjects feeling serious adverse events. Efficacy data also demonstrated 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant.