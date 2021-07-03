LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin 77.8% Effective, Says Bharat Biotech as it Concludes Final Analysis for Efficacy Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases News18.com | July 03, 2021, 07:38 IST