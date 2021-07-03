CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin 77.8% Effective, Says Bharat Biotech as it Concludes Final Analysis for Efficacy
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin 77.8% Effective, Says Bharat Biotech as it Concludes Final Analysis for Efficacy

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases

News18.com | July 03, 2021, 07:38 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin 77.8% Effective, Says Bharat Biotech as it Concludes Final Analysis for Efficacy

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine development and innovation, announced today the safety and efficacy analysis data from Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin️, a whole virion inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, was developed in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune.

Efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group.

Safety analysis demonstrates adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12% of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5% of subjects feeling serious adverse events. Efficacy data also demonstrated 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

Read More
Jul 03, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Govt Eases Night Curfew by One Hour in All Urban Areas | The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday issued an order easing the night curfew timings by an hour in the urban areas of the state, a senior official said. The night curfew, which was imposed during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, from 10 pm to 6 am, has now been eased by an hour, from 11 pm to 6 am, the state's additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

Jul 03, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Students from poor families struggling to take online classes in COVID19 due to lack of smartphones in Madurai. "We demand that govt should provide smartphone or a laptop to the students," says one of the parents.

Jul 03, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Final Report on Oxygen Mock Drill at Paras Hospital Not Out Yet, Guilty Will be Punished: UP Deputy CM

After the final report on the investigation into the alleged oxygen mock drill is out, action would be taken against those found guilty, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Friday. An enquiry was ordered by the Agra administration last month after a video clip surfaced on social media in which the owner of the city’s Shri Paras Hospital was purportedly heard saying that he conducted a ‘mock drill’ in which oxygen supply was cut off for COVID-19 patients for five minutes.

Jul 03, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Covaxin Will Provide 65.2% Protection Against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta Variant, Concludes Bharat Biotech |  Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine development and innovation, announced today the safety and efficacy analysis data from Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin️, a whole virion inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, was developed in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune. Efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group.

Jul 03, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech Concludes Final Analysis for Covaxin Efficacy from Phase 3 Clinical Trials. Efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin️ to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group
 

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin 77.8% Effective, Says Bharat Biotech as it Concludes Final Analysis for Efficacy
Empty vials of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine lie on a table at the venue of a vaccination drive in Gauhati, India, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Recommended For You