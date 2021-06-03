Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin Paediatric Trials Begin at AIIMS, Patna; UK Travel Ban Continues as Fear of Delta Variant Looms Large

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has started the paediatric trials for the Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. The EU has delayed putting the UK on a ‘white list’ of countries from where non-essential travel is approved amid concerns of rise in cases linked to the Delta variant.

Covaxin received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials in children on May 11. “Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years.”

India started the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.