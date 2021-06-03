Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin Paediatric Trials Begin at AIIMS, Patna; UK Travel Ban Continues as Fear of Delta Variant Looms Large

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to prepare a report comparing domestic and international prices of Covid vaccines currently available in India.
EU has delayed putting the UK on the “white list” amid concerns about the rise in cases linked to the Delta variant. Japan, which is in an extended state of emergency during which there has been a sustained reduction in the number of new infections has been added to the list, reported The Guardian.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12th state board exams in the wake of the deadly second wave. The decision, taken in an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers, came a day after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.
Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, “In view of the fear of the third wave of corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of class 10 and 12 of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon.”
