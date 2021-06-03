india

News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin Paediatric Trials Begin at AIIMS, Patna; UK Travel Ban Continues as Fear of Delta Variant Looms Large
India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first.

News18.com | June 03, 2021, 07:42 IST
covaxin

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has started the paediatric trials for the Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. The EU has delayed putting the UK on a ‘white list’ of countries from where non-essential travel is approved amid concerns of rise in cases linked to the Delta variant.

Covaxin received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials in children on May 11. “Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years.”

India started the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

Jun 03, 2021 07:42 (IST)
SC Demands Covid Vaccines' Price List From Centre, Wants International Rates Too

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to prepare a report comparing domestic and international prices of Covid vaccines currently available in India.

Jun 03, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Jun 03, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Rajasthan Cancels Classes 10, 12 Board Exams | The Rajasthan government on Wednesday night decided to cancel classes 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official statement. The decision, taken in an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers, came a day after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams. Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. In such a situation, it has been decided to cancel the examinations of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, the statement said. 

Jun 03, 2021 07:29 (IST)

EU Delays Adding UK to Covid ‘White List’ Over Fears of Delta Variant | The EU has delayed putting the UK on a “white list” of countries from where non-essential travel into the bloc is approved because of concerns about the rise in cases linked to the Delta variant first identified in India. Japan, which is in an extended state of emergency during which there has been a sustained reduction in the number of new infections, has been added to the list, diplomatic sources said. The country is due to host the Olympic Games on 23 July. The decision in principle was made during a meeting of ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday. Sources said the UK’s status would be examined again on 14 June.

Representational photo.

EU has delayed putting the UK on the “white list” amid concerns about the rise in cases linked to the Delta variant. Japan, which is in an extended state of emergency during which there has been a sustained reduction in the number of new infections has been added to the list, reported The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12th state board exams in the wake of the deadly second wave. The decision, taken in an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers, came a day after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, “In view of the fear of the third wave of corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of class 10 and 12 of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon.”

