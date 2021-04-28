Coronavirus News Live Updates: Four People Die After Fire at Hospital in Maharashtra's Thane

After Delhi, the coronavirus tests have dropped in Assam and Uttar Pradesh too, when compared to last week, official data says.
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 deaths have crossed the 2 lakh mark in India as 3,286 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The daily deaths were at a record high on Tuesday in the country on Tuesday as they went above the 3000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Only the US (5.7 lakh, Brazil (3.9 lakh and Mexico (2.15) lakh have registered a higher death toll.
Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent, according to a health bulletin. This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.
Meanwhile, two top American Senators, from the ruling Democratic and the opposition Republican parties, have urged President Joe Biden to accelerate US efforts of supporting India’s fight against COVID-19. Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn, co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, in a letter to Biden, said they were watching with growing alarm the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, which have overwhelmed hospitals and the overall health system in India.
After Delhi, the coronavirus tests have dropped in Assam and Uttar Pradesh too, when compared to last week, official data says.
Air India Airlifting Oxygen Concentrators from Several Countries: Hardeep Puri | Air India is going to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in the next seven days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. “Air India is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips. 636 (concentrators) already flown in from US. Consignments flying in every day. Will be completed within this week," Puri said on Twitter.
Three Patients Die in Fire at Private Hospital in Thane | At least three patients died in a fire at a private hospital near Thane in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said. The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra locality near Thane at 3.40 am. There were no coronavirus patients in the hospital, he added. Three fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been extinguished, the official said. Twenty patients, including six, in the intensive care unit were evacuated, he said.
Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QR4NNYZd8Y— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021
Covishield and Covaxin — the two coronavirus vaccines currently in use in India — have efficacy against the 'Indian strain' and show "milder" illness in case of infection post vaccination, a senior…
ITBP Requests Delhi Govt to Increase Oxygen at Covid Centre | "ITBP has admitted 149 patients at Sardar Patel Covid-19 Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi till evening today. Almost all patients are in need of uninterrupted oxygen. Delhi Govt has been requested to increase oxygen supply so that admissions are increased," ITBP said in a statment.
There is a huge influx of patients demanding admission but our capacity is limited by supply of oxygen. Efforts are on to gradually increase the capacity of the centre.— ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 27, 2021
UP Records Its Highest Single-day COVID Death Toll | Uttar Pradesh Tuesday recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll so far as 265 people succumbed to the disease, while the state added nearly 33,000 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 11,53,097, according to official data. With the fresh fatalities, the total death toll in the state reached 11,678, the data showed.
Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 13,417 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infected persons in the state to 5,25,407, a health official said. With 98 patients succumbing to the viral infection since Monday evening, the death toll reached 5,319, he said. The state has recorded 2,29,896 cases and 1,333 fatalities so far in April. A total of 11,577 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 4,25,812.
Madhya Pradesh: Two drive-in COVID19 testing facilities have been started at Nehru Stadium and Dussehra Maidan in Indore.— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021
Visuals from Nehru Stadium. (27/4) pic.twitter.com/0sdnryjt6t
As Death Toll Spirals, Corpses Wait in 20-hr Queues at Crematoriums | Under the high tin roof, 50 funeral pyres burned fiercely on Tuesday, the hot air filled with smoke, fine ash and muted sobs of shell-shocked families. Nearby, lying unattended on the floor, and in scores of parked vehicles, more corpses awaited their turn, which relatives were told would come 16 to 20 hours later. READ MORE
India Gets Some Medical Supplies as COVID-19 Deaths Near 200,000 | Vital medical supplies began to reach India on Tuesday as hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds turned away coronavirus patients, and a surge in infections pushed the death toll close to 200,000. A shipment from Britain, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in the capital, New Delhi, though a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain had no surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to spare.
Record 381 Covid-19 Deaths in Delhi; Positivity Rate Over 32 Pc | Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus. It had reported 380 deaths on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.
Mumbai Reports 4,014 COVID-19 Cases, 59 Deaths | Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,35,541, while more than twice as many patients recovered from the infection during the day, said an official. Also, 59 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said. The city had registered 3,876 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since March 30, and 70 deaths on Monday. With the addition of 4,014 new cases, the city's COVID-19 tally increased to 6,35,541, while the death toll rose to 12,912, the official said.
Covaxin Found to Neutralise 617 Variant of Covid-19: Dr Fauci | Covaxin, India's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said here. Fauci was speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday. "This is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data, was looking at convalescent Sera of COVID-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the 617 variants," he said.
Haryana government said that prohibitory orders will be imposed throughout the state. “Section 144 to be imposed throughout Haryana,” said a state government release on Tuesday quoting Home and Health Minister Anil Vij.
Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits assembly of four or more people and earlier it was imposed in a few districts in the state, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar, Panchkula and Sonipat. In the current month, Haryana has registered a sharp surge in COVID cases, while the viral infection-related deaths too have witnessed a rise.
