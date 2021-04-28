Coronavirus News Live Updates: Four People Die After Fire at Hospital in Maharashtra's Thane

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 deaths have crossed the 2 lakh mark in India as 3,286 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The daily deaths were at a record high on Tuesday in the country on Tuesday as they went above the 3000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Only the US (5.7 lakh, Brazil (3.9 lakh and Mexico (2.15) lakh have registered a higher death toll.

Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent, according to a health bulletin. This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two top American Senators, from the ruling Democratic and the opposition Republican parties, have urged President Joe Biden to accelerate US efforts of supporting India’s fight against COVID-19. Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn, co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, in a letter to Biden, said they were watching with growing alarm the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, which have overwhelmed hospitals and the overall health system in India.