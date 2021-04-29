Coronavirus News Live Updates: Around 1.33 Crore Apply for Covid Vaccination on 1st Day, Maha to Extend Curbs

Those above 45 years of age can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, they had said. As India witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, it has decided to allow all citizens above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.
Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 new cases of the infection on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. This is the seventh day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to the coronavirus.
The city had reported 381 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which is facing lockdown-like restrictions till May 1, will see an extension of the curbs for another fortnight as the state continues to report huge numbers of coronavirus cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The official announcement is expected soon.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines for free to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, Tope said. However, he clarified that the vaccination of ages 18-44 won’t begin from May 1 as announced by the Centre.
