Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai Stops Vaccination Citing Vaccine Shortage, Delhi Records Highest Ever Covid-19 Deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai has shut its vaccination drive for three days citing lack of adequate doses. The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that vaccination will not take place in Mumbai starting today. “Vaccination in Mumbai will be completely closed for three days from Friday, April 30, 2021 to Sunday, May 2, 2021 due to depletion of available vaccines,” the civic body said in a statement. This comes a day before the mega inoculation drive in the country for vaccinating people between 18-44 years.

Delhi recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, the health department bulletin said. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19. The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 35,924 from 33,749 the previous day.

The Delhi government has decided to procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, three lakh of which will be delivered by May 3, after its Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday the city currently doesn’t have vaccines for the 18-45 age group whose immunisation is set to start on Saturday. Official sources said inoculation of people in the 18-45 age group may not kick off in Delhi on May 1 as scheduled for across the country, citing the first consignment of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India will reach the national capital in the first week of May.