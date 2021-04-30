Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai Stops Vaccination Citing Vaccine Shortage, Delhi Records Highest Ever Covid-19 Deaths

Still reeling under a deadly second wave, Maharashtra may witness a third wave of the infection in July-August, said health minister Rajesh Tope. The grim prediction by Tope came on a day when Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic in the country, recorded 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, As per epidemiologists, Maharashtra could witness a third wave of COVID-19 in July or August. “Maharashtra is trying to be self-sufficient in terms of availability of medical oxygen by then.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded lowest one-day rise in 37 days with 4,192 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. It pushed the city’s caseload to 6,44,699. With 82 fatalities, the death toll in the city due to the pandemic reached 13,072.
On March 23 the financial capital of the country had reported 3,513 infections, after which the cases climbed. As many as 5,650 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 5,66,051.
