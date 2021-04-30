india

News18» News»India»Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai Stops Vaccination Citing Vaccine Shortage, Delhi Records Highest Ever Covid-19 Deaths
News18.com | April 30, 2021, 08:29 IST
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai has shut its vaccination drive for three days citing lack of adequate doses. The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that vaccination will not take place in Mumbai starting today. “Vaccination in Mumbai will be completely closed for three days from Friday, April 30, 2021 to Sunday, May 2, 2021 due to depletion of available vaccines,” the civic body said in a statement. This comes a day before the mega inoculation drive in the country for vaccinating people between 18-44 years.

Delhi recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, the health department bulletin said. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19. The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 35,924 from 33,749 the previous day.

The Delhi government has decided to procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, three lakh of which will be delivered by May 3, after its Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday the city currently doesn’t have vaccines for the 18-45 age group whose immunisation is set to start on Saturday. Official sources said inoculation of people in the 18-45 age group may not kick off in Delhi on May 1 as scheduled for across the country, citing the first consignment of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India will reach the national capital in the first week of May.

Apr 30, 2021 08:29 (IST)

READ | Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra, Others Raise Covid Vaccine Shortage; Mumbai to Stop Vaccination for 3 Days

With less than 24 hours to go for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults in the country, several states, including Punjab, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh said they do not have…

Apr 30, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Mumbai Stops Vaccination for 3 Days Due to Shortage | Mumbai has stopped vaccination drive for three days citing inadequate doses. "Vaccination in Mumbai will be completely closed for three days from Friday, April 30, 2021 to Sunday, May 2, 2021 due to depletion of available vaccines," the civic body said in a notice on Thursday. 

Apr 30, 2021 08:03 (IST)

Shipment Arrives From Ireland | Shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland.

Apr 30, 2021 07:56 (IST)

US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi. US is providing Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics and Public Health Assistance to India in its fight against Covid-19. (Picture Credit- ANI)

Apr 30, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Delhi Govt Puts out Ad to Recruit Retired Doctors, Staff | Delhi government has put out an advertisement for recruiting retired medical and paramedical staff to come forward and join the fight against Covid-19. 

Apr 30, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra, Others Raise Covid Vaccine Shortage | With less than 48 hours to go for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults in the country, several states, including Punjab, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday said they do not have sufficient doses of vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group, and indicated that they may miss the May 1 launch date of the drive. 

Apr 30, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Record 395 Covid Deaths in Delhi, Positivity Rate Nears 33% | The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19.

Apr 30, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Don't Have Vaccines for 18-45 Age Group: Satyendar Jain | The Delhi government decided to procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, three lakh of which will be delivered by May 3, after its Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday the city currently doesn't have vaccines for the 18-45 age group whose immunisation is set to start on Saturday. Official sources said inoculation of people in the 18-45 age group may not kick off in Delhi on May 1 as scheduled for across the country, citing the first consignment of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India will reach the national capital in the first week of May.

Apr 30, 2021 07:07 (IST)

Restrictions in Maharashtra Increased Till May 15 | The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May 15 amid the continued threat of COVID-19. Under its ‘Break the Chain’ campaign aimed at tackling the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government said the existing COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be in place till 7 am on May 15.

Apr 30, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Maharashtra Reports 66,159 New Cases | Maharashtra on Thursday reported 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 45,39,553 and the toll to 67,985, the state health department said. Also, 68,537 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 37,99,266.

Apr 30, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Maharashtra Preparing for a Possible 3rd Wave by July: Health Minister | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is preparing itself to face a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is likely to come by July or August. In view of the ongoing oxygen crisis, the state is also working to set up oxygen plants and arrange oxygen concentrators. “Crises of oxygen should not happen in future, we have informed all officials. Huge oxygen plants are being set up," the minister said.

Apr 30, 2021 07:01 (IST)

4,192 Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai, Lowest One-day Rise in 37 Days | Mumbai reported 4,192 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the lowest one-day rise since more than a month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. It pushed the city's caseload to 6,44,699. With 82 fatalities, the death toll in the city due to the pandemic reached 13,072.

Still reeling under a deadly second wave, Maharashtra may witness a third wave of the infection in July-August, said health minister Rajesh Tope. The grim prediction by Tope came on a day when Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic in the country, recorded 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, As per epidemiologists, Maharashtra could witness a third wave of COVID-19 in July or August. “Maharashtra is trying to be self-sufficient in terms of availability of medical oxygen by then.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded lowest one-day rise in 37 days with 4,192 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. It pushed the city’s caseload to 6,44,699. With 82 fatalities, the death toll in the city due to the pandemic reached 13,072.

On March 23 the financial capital of the country had reported 3,513 infections, after which the cases climbed. As many as 5,650 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 5,66,051.

