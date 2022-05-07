Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's Daily Infections Highest in 3 Months; Mumbai Tally Breaches 100-Mark for Fourth Day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi recorded 1,656 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. A total of 30,709 tests for the detection of coronavirus were conducted in the city a day before, it stated.

The number of fresh coronavirus cases was the highest recorded in a single day since February 4 when the city had recorded 2,272 new infections at a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent, and 20 related deaths. With the new cases, the national capital’s overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,91,425, while the death toll stood at 26,177, the data showed.

Here are the latest updates on Covid-19:

- Mumbai on Friday reported 117 COVID-19 cases, the fourth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 100, taking the infection count here to 10,60,434, a civic official said. The addition to the tally on Thursday was 130, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

- Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The state’s Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.

- Beijing reported 66 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the past 24 hours, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said on Friday.

- Over 92 per cent of Covid-19 patients who attended yoga classes while in home-isolation witnessed immediate improvement in overall symptoms, according to an impact study conducted by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU). The Delhi government has been offering free online yoga classes to Covid patients recuperating in home-isolation.

- West Bengal on Friday recorded 48 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,18 489, the state health department said in its daily bulletin. One more fatality due to the infection raised the toll to 21,203.

