Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 27% of Covid Hospitalisation in Delhi Among Kids; Closing Schools Last Option, Says Dy CM Sisodia

12 of such cases are in Kalawati Saran Children’s hospital (KSCH) and one each in Indraprastha Apollo and Madhukar Rainbow Children’s hospital.

However, Dr Srikanta Basu, senior professor in paediatrics at KSCH said that most of the children admitted with Covid have other underlying illnesses. “Normally, Covid-19 in children does not cause severe illness. Most recover at home,” Basu said.

Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.

The daily Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

On Wednesday, 299 Covid-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent and no death. A total of 9,275 Covid-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, amid the rising infections in national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that closing schools would be the last option and a partial closure would be implemented if required. “The government is not in favour of further disruption in studies. Our aim is to keep the studies going while ensuring the safety of students and teachers,” he said, according to India Today.

The deputy CM further said that classes will also be held during summer vacations to bridge the gap in syllabus. “The Delhi government is of the view that the same Term-1 and Term-2 examination pattern should continue,” he added.

