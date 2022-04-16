Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 27% of Covid Hospitalisation in Delhi Among Kids; Closing Schools Last Option, Says Dy CM Sisodia

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Though the hospitalisations due to Covid-19 are at record low of 0.52 percent of all active cases in Delhi, kids comprise a significant proportion of this number. According to government data, 27 percent of all people under institutional care are children.
According to a report in Times of India, 51 Covid patients are currently admitted in hospitals in Delhi, out of which 14 are children. Read More
West Bengal on Friday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, which raised the tally to 20,17,765, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll remained unchanged at 21,200 with no fresh death reported, it added. As many as 40 people recovered from the disease since Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,96,216. The discharge rate stood at 98.93 per cent, the bulletin said. Bengal currently has 349 active cases.
Telangana on Friday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,595 so far. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with nine. A bulletin said 30 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,264. The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 12,952 samples were tested today.
With Covid cases rising at the rate of nine per cent, authorities here have started a Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign in which officials will go door to door and administer vaccine doses to eligible people. The district has been reporting over 100 cases every day for the last four days. It accounts for around 13 per cent of country’s total active cases at present. The sudden spike in cases has left both state and central governments perturbed. Haryana home Minister Anil Vij sent ACS Rajiv Arora to review Covid readiness in the district, and subsequently directed the authorities for a door-to-door vaccination initiative. “People are not showing interest in completing vaccination schedules and are showing poor interest in what we call precaution or booster dose. We will now go vaccinate them door to door, said CMO Dr Virender Yadav.
Less than 40 per cent of those eligible in the 15-18 years age group have been administered both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 10 states and union territories with Meghalaya being the last in the list with 10 per cent, according to government data. Ahead of Meghalaya is Nagaland, which has inoculated 18.7 per cent of the target beneficiaries in this category, and Manipur (24.6 per cent), the data as on April 15 showed. Arunachal Pradesh has vaccinated 28.9 per cent of the adolescents in the 15-18 years age group followed by Jharkhand at 30.7 per cent, Bihar 35.2 per cent, Assam 36.4 per cent, Punjab 37 per cent and Chandigarh 37.1 per cent.
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally increased by 11 in the last 24 hours to touch 12,24,129, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, an official said on Friday. The recovery count rose by 19 during the period to touch 12,13,042, leaving the state with an active caseload of 154, he added.
The Delhi government Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals. The move comes as the national capital witnesses an uptick in coronavirus cases and a rise in positivity rate. In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the city government. “Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose,” the statement said. The Delhi government statement quoted Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying, “Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination.”
The number of school students testing positive rose on Friday raising concerns among parents with the Delhi government telling school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed. Schools in Delhi have a four-day holiday in view of Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday followed by the weekend. Two top private schools confirmed that each of them have received information from parents about their wards testing positive. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said a specific wing or classroom where a COVID-19 case has been detected should be closed temporarily and clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital. At least five students and staff members of a top private school in Vasant Kunj have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, triggering concerns among parents about the safety of their wards and a possible closure of schools again.
Amid threat of a new coronavirus variant, nearly 300 samples taken from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi recently have been sent for genome sequencing, official sources said on Friday. The sequencing is to be done essentially to find if any new variant, like XE, has circulated in the city or not, amid a spike in daily cases in the last few days. Delhi on Friday recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the state health department. About 300 samples taken from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi a couple of days ago, have been sent for genome sequencing, the sources said. The sequencing will take about 7-10 days to process, they said. As flights are operational and people are intermingling, there is always a “chance” that a variant could end up circulating in a city, even from a far off place, where they might have been detected earlier, the sources said.
However, Dr Srikanta Basu, senior professor in paediatrics at KSCH said that most of the children admitted with Covid have other underlying illnesses. “Normally, Covid-19 in children does not cause severe illness. Most recover at home,” Basu said.
Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.
The daily Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.
On Wednesday, 299 Covid-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent and no death. A total of 9,275 Covid-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.
Meanwhile, amid the rising infections in national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that closing schools would be the last option and a partial closure would be implemented if required. “The government is not in favour of further disruption in studies. Our aim is to keep the studies going while ensuring the safety of students and teachers,” he said, according to India Today.
The deputy CM further said that classes will also be held during summer vacations to bridge the gap in syllabus. “The Delhi government is of the view that the same Term-1 and Term-2 examination pattern should continue,” he added.
