Coronavirus News Live Updates: Only Essential Activities Allowed in Maharashtra; 102 Pilgrim, 20 Seers Covid Positive at Kumbh Mela

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Amid a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra announced Section 144 for 15 days in the state with only essential services between 7 am and 8 pm. The government said all establishments will be closed, except for essential services.

Public transport is allowed for essential workers, and for the general public in cases of emergency or essential activities.

Meanwhile, in the Kumbh Mela being held in Uttar Pradesh, which has seen lakhs of people gather, flouting Covid-19 norms, at least 102 pilgrims and 20 seers tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, devotees will participate in the third “shahi snan” on Wednesday.