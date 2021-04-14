Coronavirus News Live Updates: Only Essential Activities Allowed in Maharashtra; 102 Pilgrim, 20 Seers Covid Positive at Kumbh Mela

India recorded 161,736 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with over 800 deaths.
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to consider imposing a full lockdown for at least two or three weeks given the rise in the number of cases. It has said that the government must speed up tracking, testing and treatment.
Amid rising cases Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday had temples and mosques make announcements using loudspeakers to caution people to follow COVID-19 protocols during Navratri and Ramzan, officials said. The announcements were made by temple priests and maulvis across Noida and Greater Noida at the request of the district police, they said.
India on Tuesday fast-tracked emergency approvals for Covid-19 vaccines authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna shots. The move, which will exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines, follows the world’s biggest surge in cases in the country this month.
Since April 2, India has reported the highest daily tallies of infections. It reported 161,736 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 13.7 million, while deaths rose by 879 to 171,058.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here