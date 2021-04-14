india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News Live Updates: Only Essential Activities Allowed in Maharashtra; 102 Pilgrim, 20 Seers Covid Positive at Kumbh Mela
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Only Essential Activities Allowed in Maharashtra; 102 Pilgrim, 20 Seers Covid Positive at Kumbh Mela

News18.com | April 14, 2021, 08:28 IST
facebookTwitterskype
coronavirus outbreak

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Amid a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra announced Section 144 for 15 days in the state with only essential services between 7 am and 8 pm. The government said all establishments will be closed, except for essential services.

Public transport is allowed for essential workers, and for the general public in cases of emergency or essential activities.

Meanwhile, in the Kumbh Mela being held in Uttar Pradesh, which has seen lakhs of people gather, flouting Covid-19 norms, at least 102 pilgrims and 20 seers tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, devotees will participate in the third “shahi snan” on Wednesday.

Read More
Apr 14, 2021 08:28 (IST)

Mumbai Reports 7898 COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths | Mumbai on Tuesday reported 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,35,017, while 26 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The fresh cases were nearly 1,000 higher than Monday when 6,905 infections were reported. Also, 11,263 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 4,34,941, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With this, the number of active cases stood at 86,866 in the financial capital, it said.

Apr 14, 2021 08:19 (IST)

WATCH | Vaccine is the solution not the lockdown. The govt is not thinking about lockdown in Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Apr 14, 2021 08:11 (IST)

READ | Kumbh in the Times of Covid: How World’s Largest Religious Festival Turned Super-spreader in the Past

After many decades, Kumbh Mela is again being held during a pandemic which is also the most significant health epidemic since the 1918 influenza or Spanish Flu outbreak.

Apr 14, 2021 07:51 (IST)

'Workers Leaving for the Fear of Lockdown' | "As the number of cases are increasing, and there is talk of a lockdown, some workers, out of fear, are returning to their homes in districts within Maharashtra as well as other states," Dileel Batwal, Secretary, Federation of Chakan Industries. "There are some 5 lakh workers in Chakan industrial belt and 10 per cent of this workforce has left the city due to the lockdown fear, especially because of the horrendous experience last year. There are queues at railway stations, bus depots etc as well," he added.

Apr 14, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Lockdown Fear Keep Migrants on the Edge | Pune railway station has been witnessing passenger rush for outstation trains for the past few days, amid talk of lockdown being imposed in Maharashtra, and industrial bodies on Tuesday said at least 10 per cent of the migrant workforce of the district's Chakan belt may have left for home. Incidentally, on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15-day curfew, excluding essential services from its ambit, to tackle the surge in cases.

Apr 14, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Pune Sees 10,112 COVID-19 Cases, 99 Deaths | Pune district reported 10,122 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 6,68,126 while the day also saw 99 deaths and 4,573 people getting discharged, an official said on Tuesday. The district's toll stands at 10,895 he added. Of the new cases, 5,313 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 3,39,823 cases, and 1,838 were in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking its caseload to 1,71,802, the official said. 

Apr 14, 2021 07:05 (IST)

3,29,056 More Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Maharashtra | Maharashtra has carried out the vaccination of 3,29,056 more people against COVID-19, taking the cumulative figure to 1,05,71,680, said a state health department official on Tuesday. The state on Monday vaccinated 6,938 healthcare professionals, 18,854 frontline workers, 1,88,553 people in the 45-59 age group and having comorbidities and 1,14,711 senior citizens (total 3,29,056), he said.

Apr 14, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 5,476 Crore Relief Package for Weaker Sections | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a Rs 5,476 crore relief package to offset any possible inconvenience to economically weaker sections of society, even as the state enforces stricter restrictions to break the chain of suddenly resurging infections reported during the COVID-19 pandemic. A complete curfew will come into force from 8 pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to last till May 1, 2021, during which period strict restrictions will be enforced.

Apr 14, 2021 06:50 (IST)

Over 100 Pilgrims, 20 Seers Test Covid Positive in Maha Kumbh | At least 102 pilgrims and 20 seers have tested positive for Covid-19 as religious heads have refused to get tested, wear masks and not follow social distancing at Haridwar's Maha Kumbh Mela. According to the Kumbh body about one lakh seers were at the religious congregation on Monday. 

Apr 14, 2021 06:44 (IST)

The CM announced a complete ban on movement of people for non-essential works during the restriction period. All essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational. The local transport will also function for those involved in essential services, he said.

Apr 14, 2021 06:43 (IST)

Lockdown Like Restrictions in Maharashtra | Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), dealing with gatherings and assembly of people, will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place, he said. The fresh curbs build on the existing weekend and night curfews in the state. He refrained from terming the new curbs, announced on a day when Maharashtra recorded 60,212 fresh coronavirus cases and 281 fatalities, as a lockdown.

Apr 14, 2021 06:41 (IST)

Maharashtra Curfew for 15 Days from 8 pm Today | As Maharashtra reels under a severe COVID-19 wave, the MVA government on Tuesday announced over a 15-day-long statewide curfew from April 14, entailing stricter curbs on public activities, to stem the infection spread and flagged a “shortage” of medical oxygen and beds. Stopping short of announcing a full-scale lockdown, as was being speculated, CM Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state via social media, said the curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect at 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Only Essential Activities Allowed in Maharashtra; 102 Pilgrim, 20 Seers Covid Positive at Kumbh Mela
For representation

India recorded 161,736 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with over 800 deaths.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to consider imposing a full lockdown for at least two or three weeks given the rise in the number of cases. It has said that the government must speed up tracking, testing and treatment.

Amid rising cases Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday had temples and mosques make announcements using loudspeakers to caution people to follow COVID-19 protocols during Navratri and Ramzan, officials said. The announcements were made by temple priests and maulvis across Noida and Greater Noida at the request of the district police, they said.

India on Tuesday fast-tracked emergency approvals for Covid-19 vaccines authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna shots. The move, which will exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines, follows the world’s biggest surge in cases in the country this month.

Since April 2, India has reported the highest daily tallies of infections. It reported 161,736 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 13.7 million, while deaths rose by 879 to 171,058.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here