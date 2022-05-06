Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maha's Daily Cases Breaches 200-Mark After 40 Days; 3rd Dose Gap Likely to be Reduced for Int'l Travellers

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The NTAGI has recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the precaution dose of Covid vaccine as required by the country they are travelling to, before the stipulated nine-month waiting period, sources said. However, no recommendation as of now has been made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) over reducing the gap between the second dose and the precaution jab from Read More
Key EventsKey Events
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Thursday objected to WHO’s claim on excess Covid deaths in India and said that the country has a robust system of birth and death registration, the data of which is available. He objected to the WHO numbers and said that this has not been the case as far as the numbers that the WHO is predicting. “So, prediction seems to be way beyond what actual numbers are and is based on data that is not substantiated. That is why I think that this is something which we, as a country, should object to and we need to present our data which is scientific and more on evidence basis,” the AIIMS chief said.
The country’s apex laboratory has cleared more than 10 crore doses of Covovax, another Covid-19 vaccine by the Serum Institute of India, for exports even as India gears up to roll out the shots to inoculate teenagers, News18.com has learnt. According to government data, the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh has so far approved a little over 10 crore doses of Covovax for the purpose of exports as the vaccine was facing delay in approvals in India. READ MORE
Delhi recorded 1,365 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. A total of 21,501 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, it stated. With the new cases, the national capital’s overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,89,769, while the death toll remained at 26,177, the data showed.
With the addition of 25 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, Gujarat’s infection tally reached 12,24,429, the state health department said. As no death linked to the infection was reported during the day, the fatality count in the state remained unchanged at 10,943, it said, adding that 14 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such individuals to 12,13,365. The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 121.
The country’s top health experts on Thursday questioned the modelling methodology used by the WHO to estimate 4.7 million deaths in India due to Covid-19 or its impact, saying they were disappointed by the global health body’s such “one-size-fits-all” approach adopted to arrive at the figure. ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria rejected the report as untenable and unfortunate. In its report released on Thursday, the WHO estimated that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of 6 million.
Punjab on Thursday reported 87 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,832. No Covid-related death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The death toll stands at 17,751. It includes three cases of death which were not reported earlier. Among the fresh cases, Patiala registered a maximum 63 infections followed by six in Mohali and four in Bathinda. There were 280 active cases in the state, it said. Thirty-seven patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,41,801 in the state, the bulletin said.
The issue is likely to be discussed in subsequent meetings, sources said. As of now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.
The Union health ministry has received several representations seeking the precaution dose of Covid vaccine for those who have to travel abroad for employment, business commitments, admission to foreign educational institutes, participating in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India’s official delegation.
Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 200-mark after more than a month to record 233 new coronavirus infections. Of 233 new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for 130 or over 60 percent of the total cases.
Maharashtra now has 1,109 active coronavirus patients. The state’s COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,596, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.
The state had recorded 188 coronavirus cases and zero fatality on Wednesday.The districts of Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia recorded zero active cases. As many as 173 people recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.