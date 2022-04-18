Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Weekly Covid Cases Surge by 35%; Shanghai Reports First Death in Current Wave

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After 11 weeks of declining Covid infections, India’s caseload has surged again this week rising by 35 percent against the previous seven days’ count. Several state including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh reported a spike in infections. Despite the overall case numbers remaining low, the surge was restricted to the three states. Read More
With the COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi breaching the five per cent-mark again, doctors on Sunday said people developing coronavirus-like symptoms should get themselves tested and authorities should make the wearing of masks mandatory to help check the spread of infection. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 5.33 per cent in two weeks. While the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will take stock of the situation on April 20, the doctors said that the meeting should have been held here in view of the recent daily spurt in cases and the major spike in the positivity rate. READ MORE
Maharashtra reported 127 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 78,75,845, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. So far, 77,27,372 people have been discharged post recovery, including 107 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 646. As 21,6534 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the overall test count in the state went up to 7,98,66,301. State health department data showed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.
Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike in daily COVID-19 infections with 30 people testing COVID-19 positive on Sunday, pushing the overall tally to 34,53,263. However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. Daily cases in the state have been fluctuating over the recent past as the state on Saturday reported 23 cases, 21 on Friday and 25 on Thursday. The total COVID-19 recoveries touched 34,15,007 with 24 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 231 active infections, the bulletin said.
Hong Kong has banned Air India services till April 24 after three passengers on one of its flights tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival on Saturday, a senior government official has said.| Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 48 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government, said the official on Sunday. Moreover, all international passengers are required to take a post-flight COVID-19 test at the airport premises in Hong Kong.
West Bengal on Sunday recorded 28 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more than the previous day’s count, raising the tally to 20,17,806, a state Health department bulletin said. The coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fatality was reported during the day. A total of 8,175 samples were tested during the day as the positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent, the bulletin said. The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.93 per cent as 45 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Sunday.
According to a report in Times of India, the country recorded over 6,610 fresh cases in the week ending Sunday, against a count of 4,900 in the previous seven days.
Meanwhile the Covid-19 deaths continue to decline in the country with only 27 new deaths recorded during the week. Last week 54 deaths were reported, which includes 13 from Kerala.
Shanghai reported the first Covid deaths since the start of its weeks-long lockdown, three elderly people with underlying conditions, the city government said Monday.
“The three people deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective,” the city said on social media.
Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported, according to city health department data. With these new cases, the city’s infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.
Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday reduced to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday. The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.
