Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Weekly Covid Cases Surge by 35%; Shanghai Reports First Death in Current Wave

According to a report in Times of India, the country recorded over 6,610 fresh cases in the week ending Sunday, against a count of 4,900 in the previous seven days.

Meanwhile the Covid-19 deaths continue to decline in the country with only 27 new deaths recorded during the week. Last week 54 deaths were reported, which includes 13 from Kerala.

Shanghai reported the first Covid deaths since the start of its weeks-long lockdown, three elderly people with underlying conditions, the city government said Monday.

“The three people deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective,” the city said on social media.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported, according to city health department data. With these new cases, the city’s infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.

Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday reduced to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday. The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.

