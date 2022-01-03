Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination for 15-17 Starts Today; India's Weekly Cases Up Nearly 3-fold, Omicron Tally Spikes

Read more

children against COVID-19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination”.

The national capital has also geared up with the vaccination centres ready to administer the jabs for the younger population.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that there was no need to set up separate vaccination centres for the teenagers as the city has already completed the administration of the first dose to all eligible and the same centres will be used for children too as people due for the second dose come only when it is scheduled.

Talking to IANS, senior paediatrician and Delhi Medical Council President, Dr Arun Gupta, said: “Covaxin is absolutely safe for teens as enough trials have been done. It is high time that we should shun anxiety, and come forward to participate in the vaccination.”

However, he added that while the decision was much awaited, the age group of 15 to 18 is too narrow and the government must consider the vaccination for school-going children too.

“The below 10 age group also should be included in the vaccination drive to keep them safe from pandemic,” he added.

Cases of the virus nearly tripled in the week ending Sunday compared to the previous seven days, representing an unprecedented 181 percent increase during the period, a report by Times of India states.

During the week (December 27-January 2), India recorded nearly 1.3 lakh new cases, a 12-week high, compared to the previous week’s tally of 46,073, which was, ironically, the lowest since the middle of May 2020.

This was by far the most significant weekly increase in infections since the country’s pandemic began. The previous highest increase was 71%, recorded during the second wave from April 5-11, 2021.

