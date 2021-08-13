Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sputnik Light Set for Rollout in Sept; Expect More Children with Infections, Dr Fauci Warns

In Bengal, the restrictions were first imposed on May 16 amid the second wave of the pandemic and extended at regular intervals. However, they were about to expire on August 15.

Meanwhile, in the US the Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated, and the surge is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once seen as pandemic success stories. After months in which they kept cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they are watching progress slip away as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health care workers.

Easing curbs, the Indian government on Thursday stated that the airlines can now operate a maximum of 72.5 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 65 per cent allowed till date, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated. The carriers have been operating 65 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since July 5 according to the ministry’s order. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50 per cent.

