Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sputnik Light Set for Rollout in Sept; Expect More Children with Infections, Dr Fauci Warns
Coronavirus Updates: New Zealand, which has completely stamped out the coronavirus, plans to cautiously reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, the government said.

News18.com | August 13, 2021, 07:42 IST
Dr Anthony Fauci

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s inoculation drive plan against Covid-19 may get bolstered soon with rollout of locally manufactured one-dose Sputnik light in September. Amid a steep rise in Delta variant cases across the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans can expect to see more children infected.

Quantitatively, you will see more children in the hospital, the government’s top infectious disease expert said at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. Fauci said at least 117 countries around the world are facing the delta variant, which is more than twice as transmissible than the previous strain of coronavirus. However, it’s still not clear whether the delta variant leads to more severe illness in children, Fauci said.

New Zealand, which has completely stamped out the coronavirus, plans to cautiously reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, the government said. The country’s officials also said they would delay second shots of the Pfizer vaccine in order to speed up first shots to protect more people as the threat of the delta variant grows.

Aug 13, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Expect More Children with Coronavirus: Anthony Fauci | Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans can expect to see more children infected with the coronavirus as the highly transmissible delta variant extends its hold across the country. Quantitatively, you will see more children in the hospital, the government's top infectious disease expert said at Thursday's coronavirus briefing. Fauci said at least 117 countries around the world are facing the delta variant, which is more than twice as transmissible than the previous strain of coronavirus. However, it's still not clear whether the delta variant leads to more severe illness in children, Fauci said.

Aug 13, 2021 07:39 (IST)

READ | Children At Risk in Third Covid Wave, Karnataka Launches Special Paediatric Camps, Health Scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed all state departments concerned to hold paediatric camps across Karnataka amid worries over children being at a larger risk in the upcoming…

Aug 13, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Bengal COVID-restrictions Extended Till Aug 30, Night Curbs Relaxed: Mamata | The COVID-related restrictions in West Bengal were extended till August 30 with relaxations in the curbs during the night hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced. The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 amid the second wave of the pandemic and extended at regular intervals, were about to expire on August 15. "The COVID situation in Bengal is quite good but the danger of the third wave is still lurking. This is one of the reasons we have not allowed local trains," Banerjee said, addressing a press conference. She said that local trains could have been allowed to operate if the state received enough vaccines to inoculate the rural people with at least one dose. 

Aug 13, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Airlines Can Operate Maximum of 72.5 pc Pre-Covid Domestic Flights: Govt | Airlines can now operate a maximum of 72.5 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 65 per cent allowed till date, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated on Thursday. The carriers have been operating 65 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since July 5 according to the ministry's order. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50 per cent. The ministry issued a fresh order on Thursday, wherein it modified the July 5 order stating that "65 per cent capacity may be read as 72.5 per cent capacity".

While this week the nation saw a surge in Americans getting the shot, as coronavirus cases rise driven largely by the more infectious delta variant, still only about 60 per cent of Americans are fully vaccinated.

In Bengal, the restrictions were first imposed on May 16 amid the second wave of the pandemic and extended at regular intervals. However, they were about to expire on August 15.

Meanwhile, in the US the Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated, and the surge is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once seen as pandemic success stories. After months in which they kept cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they are watching progress slip away as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health care workers.

Easing curbs, the Indian government on Thursday stated that the airlines can now operate a maximum of 72.5 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 65 per cent allowed till date, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated. The carriers have been operating 65 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since July 5 according to the ministry’s order. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50 per cent.

