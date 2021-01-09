Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO Tells Vaccine Makers, Rich Nations to Stop Making Bilateral Deals

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The World Health Organisation chief appealed on Friday to makers of Covid-19 vaccines and the wealthier countries buying them to "stop making bilateral deals," saying they hurt a UN-backed effort to widen access to the jabs.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 42 countries are now rolling out such vaccines, mostly high-income and a few middle-income countries. He called on countries that have more jabs than they need to make some available to the COVAX Facility — the UN-backed project to get vaccines deployed widely.
WH Task Force Warns of Possible 'USA Variant' | The White House Coronavirus Task Force has warned of a possibility that there would be a more transmissible Covid-19 variant that evolved in the US. The new strain, in addition to the variant found in Britain, is already spreading in communities and may be 50 per cent more transmissible, according to a report obtained by US media that the task force issued to states on January 3. The task force said the recent spike in cases has been at nearly twice the rate seen in the spring and summer seasons, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.
Jan 09, 2021 09:17 (IST)
Greece Extends Lockdown Till Jan 18 | Greece will extend the nationwide lockdown by another week to January 18 to cope with the new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management, announced. The second lockdown in Greece started on November 7, 2020 and was initially scheduled to end on November 30, 2020. However, as the rising numbers of new infections, deaths and intubated patients put huge strains on the national healthcare system, the lockdown has been extended four times, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. Only elementary schools and kindergartens will reopen across Greece. All other students will have classes online.
Jan 09, 2021 09:02 (IST)
Global Cases Top 88.8M | The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 88.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.91 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 8,88,21,629 and 19,11,637, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 2,18,57,293 and 3,68,736, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 1,04,13,417, while the country's death toll soared to 1,50,570.
Jan 09, 2021 08:50 (IST)
Rich Nations, Vaccine Firms Should Stop Bilateral Deals: WHO | The World Health Organisation chief appealed to makers of COVID-19 vaccines and the wealthier countries buying them to stop making bilateral deals, saying they hurt a UN-backed effort to widen access to the jabs. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 42 countries are now rolling out such vaccines, mostly high-income and a few middle-income countries. He called on countries that have more jabs than they need to make some available to the COVAX Facility the UN-backed project to get vaccines deployed widely. Now, we are also seeing both high- and middle-income countries that are part of COVAX making additional bilateral deals, he told reporters in Geneva. This potentially bumps up the price for everyone and means high-risk people in the poorest and most marginalized countries don't get the vaccine. I urge countries and manufacturers to stop making bilateral deals at the expense of COVAX, said Tedros, the WHO director-general.
Jan 09, 2021 08:37 (IST)
CPI(M) on Friday expressed concern over the way the coronavirus vaccine dry runs are being conducted in the country and said a mass vaccination programme is needed to meet the health challenge. India is preparing for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the second nationwide mock drill was conducted on Friday. India's drug regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.
China has denied permission for India to operate chartered flights citing reinforced strict COVID-19 measures, the Indian Embassy here said, advising Indian students studying in Chinese universities…
Jan 09, 2021 07:40 (IST)
Alert | US sets new record with nearly 2,90,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
Jan 09, 2021 07:29 (IST)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman taking first shot of Covid-19 vaccine.
Jan 09, 2021 07:15 (IST)
PM to Meet CMs on Monday | PM Narendra Modi will meet all chief ministers of all States to discuss Covid-19 vaccine roll-out on Monday, January 11 at 4pm.
Jan 09, 2021 07:04 (IST)
About 23,000 employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has been identified in the category of "frontline workers" for vaccination against COVID-19, officials said on Friday. According to the Directorate of Press and Information, among the people who have been identified by the EDMC for vaccination in the first phase are safai karamcharis, health workers, public health workers, engineers, property tax department employees, horticulture and community service departments employees. Several employees of civic bodies in Delhi had contracted the coronavirus infection in 2020. The EDMC has submitted its list of frontline workers in view of the preparations for the vaccination, it said in a statement.
Jan 09, 2021 06:47 (IST)
Cinema halls reopened in Odisha yesterday, with 50 per cent occupancy and strict guidelines in place.
Odisha: Cinema halls reopened in the state yesterday, with 50 per cent occupancy and strict guidelines in place. "Against the reduced capacity of 400, only 20-25 tickets were booked through online mode," said director of a cinema hall in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/nmx9QNniGO
Taj Mahotsav Cancelled | In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Taj Mahotsav will not be organised in Agra this year, said Dr Prabha Kant Awasthi, ADM, Agra (City) on Friday.
In this file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, attends a press conference, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
"Now, we are also seeing both high- and middle-income countries that are part of COVAX making additional bilateral deals," he told reporters in Geneva. "This potentially bumps up the price for everyone and means high-risk people in the poorest and most marginalized countries don't get the vaccine." "I urge countries and manufacturers to stop making bilateral deals at the expense of COVAX," said Tedros, the WHO director-general.
Tedros also urged manufacturers to make the data about their vaccines available, which is needed for the UN health agency to be able to provide "emergency use listings" that can expedite their deployment. The lack of such data "blocks the whole system of procurement and delivery," he said.
WHO officials, who generally shun finger-pointing at specific countries and companies that they need to work with, did not specify which ones need to do more to help broaden access to vaccines. But Canada, for example, is known to have far greater access to vaccines that its population needs. And partners Pfizer and BioNTech, which make the first vaccine that received emergency use approval from the WHO and countries like the U.S. and Britain, have not reached a deal to take part in the COVAX Facility.
Dr. Bruce Aylward, a special adviser to the WHO chief, said 50% of high-income countries are deploying vaccines — and "zero percent" of poor countries are. "That is not equitable access," he said. Sharon Castillo, a Pfizer spokeswoman, said her company and BioNTech "are firmly committed to equitable and affordable access" to their vaccine for people around the world.
"As it relates to COVAX, we support its goal to supply two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021 to countries around the world, with half of those going to (low- and middle-income countries)" she said. "We are in active negotiations with COVAX to help it reach this goal and hope to finalize an agreement very soon." The WHO appeals come as the world has faced high case counts in recent weeks -- roughly 4 million new confirmed infections per week, said WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan.
Tedros said some of the highest numbers of deaths recorded at any point in the pandemic have turned up in recent days, and faulted a lack of compliance with recommendations of health authorities. The WHO also said a team of experts who had originally expected to arrive in China this week to look into the origins of the pandemic had not yet arrived, saying that now, "we expect to fix the travel dates next week."
On Tuesday, Tedros said he was "very disappointed" that Chinese officials had not finalized the needed permissions for the team's arrival in China. The COVAX Facility has secured access so far to nearly 2 billion doses of vaccines produced by Swedish-British pharmaceutical maker AstraZeneca and its partner Oxford; the Serum Institute of India; US giant Johnson & Johnson; and the partnership of France's Sanofi and GSK of Britain.