Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccine Mock Drill in All States Today as India Gears Up for Rollout After Expert Panel's Nod to Oxford-AstraZeneca Shot

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: An expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority has recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for the roll-out of the first Covid-19 shot in the country in the next few days. As for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) asked the firm to expedite volunteer recruitment for the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial.
All states and Union Territories, meanwhile, will conduct a dry run for Covid-19 vaccination today to test the linkages between planning and implementation. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites. Some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support, while Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their capital, the Union health ministry said.
Rajasthan Dry Run Update | Waiting rooms, vaccine rooms, observation rooms have been created at all centres. At least 25 health workers have been called at every centres for dry run. Every health worker has been registered in govt's Co-Win app. The process of applying vaccine on a person will be completed in 35 minutes. The focus of the dry run will be on finding deficiencies and flaws. Each centre will have an institute in-charge, district level officer, supervisor, vaccination officer and a vaccinator. Instructions have been sent to all district authorities to send the report after inspection.
Jan 02, 2021 08:34 (IST)
There will be a dry run on 19 centers across seven districts in Rajasthan -- 4 in Jaipur, 2 in Bhilwara, 2 in Karauli, 2 in Ajmer, 4 in Banswara, 2 in Jodhpur, and 3 centers in Bikaner.
Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech Se plan to give volunteers who received a placebo in its COVID-19 vaccine trial an option to receive a first dose of the vaccine by March 1, 2021, while staying…
Jan 02, 2021 08:02 (IST)
Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute to 62% of total active cases in the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Jan 02, 2021 07:53 (IST)
Dry Run for Vaccine | Dry run for Covid-19 vaccine administration to be conducted in all States/Union Territories today in 116 districts across 259 sites: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
Jan 02, 2021 07:46 (IST)
Mizoram reported 3 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state government.
Total cases: 4,219
Active cases: 111
Discharges: 4,100
Deaths: 8
Jan 02, 2021 07:39 (IST)
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will attend the vaccine trial program (Dry Run) conducted by the Union Health Ministry, at the Maternity and Child Welfare (MCW) centre in Daryaganj, Delhi, at 10:00 am today.
Jan 02, 2021 07:27 (IST)
Ex-Goa CM, Wife Test +ve | Goa Congress MLA and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane and his wife Vijayadevi Rane tested positive for coronavirus infection, their son and state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.
I would like to inform the people of Goa that my father Shri Pratapsingh Rane (Former CM of Goa & MLA Poriem constituency) & my mother Smt. Vijayadevi Rane have both tested positive for COVID-19. They are under the supervision of our team of doctors headed by Dr. Bandekar at GMC
CDSCO Expert Panel Recommends Granting Permission for Restricted Emergency Use of Oxford Vaccine in India | An expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority on Friday recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for the roll-out of the first COVID-19 shot in the country in the next few days. As for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, official sources said, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) asked the firm to expedite volunteer recruitment for the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial and recommended that it may conduct interim efficacy analysis for further consideration of restricted emergency use approval for the vaccine. The SEC recommendations on Covishield and in regard to Covaxin have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.
Jan 02, 2021 07:03 (IST)
15 Found With New Virus Variant in Turkey | Turkey's health minister says the country has identified 15 people who carry a highly contagious coronavirus variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom. In a statement Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the strain was found in travellers arriving from the UK. He said they were in quarantine, along with people they had been in contact with. He said the strain was not identified in passengers from elsewhere. Turkey suspended flights with the UK along with other countries in late December upon discovery of the new strain's spread and quarantined at least 4,603 passengers. Turkey also began to require a negative PCR test result for all international arrivals last week.
Jan 02, 2021 06:54 (IST)
Over 300 Without Face Mask Penalised: Noida Police | Over 300 people found moving in public places without face mask were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida yesterday, police said. The challans were issued on the instruction of Police Commissioner Alok Singh in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the police said. "On Friday, challans were issued to 303 people who were found without face mask or cover in public places and Rs 30,300 collected from them in fines," a police spokesperson said.
Jan 02, 2021 06:46 (IST)
Vaccination Mock Drill in Odisha | The Odisha government has said that it is prepared to conduct a dry run for Covid-19 vaccination programme at 31 places across the state today. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra said the dry run of vaccination programme will be held in 30 district headquarters hospitals and the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. He said dedicated and well trained personnel were deployed in each centre for the exercise. After its arrival in Odisha, the vaccine will be kept in the state vaccine store from where it will be sent to districts in two phases.
Small toy figures are seen in front of a Covid-19 Vaccine logo in this illustration taken on September 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
The SEC recommendations on Covishield and Covaxin have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval. The SEC, which earlier had sought additional safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, deliberated on their applications seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their shots on Wednesday, and met again on Friday to review the matter.
"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission for restricted emergency use of the vaccine (Oxford COVID-19) subject to various regulatory provisions," a source said. While granting the restricted emergency use approval for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, the panel imposed certain regulatory provisions, including that the shot is indicated for active immunisation in individuals of 18 years or more to prevent the disease and that it should be administered intramuscularly in two doses at an interval of four to six weeks.
Further, SII should submit safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data from the ongoing clinical trials in the country and across the globe for review at the earliest. Pune-based SII should also submit safety data including the data on adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) and adverse event of special interest (AESI) with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months and monthly thereafter till the completion of the ongoing clinical trial in the country, according to the recommendations.
SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield. According to sources, the firm presented the details of the conditions and restrictions under which AstraZeneca was granted emergency use authorisation in the UK and the revised fact sheet and information in the Indian context as required by the committee.
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval dated December 30 along with its conditions/restrictions was also reviewed by the committee on Friday. It noted that the safety and immunogenicity data presented by the firm from the Indian study is comparable with that of the overseas clinical trial data. While considering Bharat Biotech's application, the SEC noted that the ongoing clinical trial is a large one with 25,800 subjects of which 22,000 have been enrolled, including subjects with comorbid conditions, which has demonstrated safety till date but efficacy is yet to be demonstrated.
"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should try to expedite the recruitment and may perform interim efficacy analysis for further consideration of restricted emergency use approval," an official source said. The firm had presented safety and immunogenicity data, including serious adverse event data from the phase 1 and 2 clinical trial along with the data from the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial in the country. Pfizer did not turn up for the deliberation, sources said.
The UK's MHRA on Wednesday had approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca for human use. "In terms of safety, Covishield was well tolerated with respect to solicited adverse events... majority of solicited reactions were mild in severity and resolved without any sequelae. Therefore, Covishield is safe and can be used effectively for prevention of COVID-19 in the targeted population. Thus, the benefit to risk ratio strongly supports the widespread use of Covishield," the EUA application signed by Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), had stated.
"In line with our philosophy, we assure you that for COVID-19 vaccines also, we are committed to make our country 'Atmanirbhar' and fulfil our Prime Minister's clarion call of 'vocal for local' and 'making in India' for the world," Singh had stated in the application. SII had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India for EUA for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on December 6, while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had sought the nod for its indigenously developed Covaxin on December 7. Pfizer had applied for regulatory approval for its vaccine on December 4.