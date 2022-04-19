Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala Sees 213 Deaths After Updating Data at 5-day Gap, Faces Centre's Ire; Uptake of Boosters to Increase from Next Month

Read more

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The uptake of precaution doses or third dose is expected to rise from next month when more people are likely to become eligible after completing a nine-month gap following the second dose of Covid vaccine, a senior official told Times of India. The government is aiming the majority of the adults will be covered with the boosters within a year, the official added.

Since January 10, 2.5 crore booster shots have been administered to health and frontline workers. The report said that over 20 crore unutilised doses of vaccines are still available with states and Union Territories.

After the government allowed precaution dose for adults above 18 years at private vaccination from April 10, only 1.8 lakh adults in the 18-59 age group have taken the third dose, since not many people are eligible for the dose.

The Centre has asked Kerala to provide updated COVID-19 data daily and noted that the state reporting figures after a gap of five days has skewed India’s key pandemic monitoring indicators such as cases, deaths and positivity rate. Daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic situation and will help not only in tracking and monitoring but also in defining the strategies and plans at the Centre, state and district levels, Join Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in a letter to Kerala’s Principal Secretary of Health Rajan N Khobragade.

“It has been observed that Kerala has reported its state-level COVID-19 data after a gap of five days (since April 13). This has impacted and skewed the status of India’s key monitoring indicators like cases, deaths and positivity. India has reported a 90 per cent increase in new cases and 165 per cent increase in positivity in a single day,” Agarwal said. The Union Health Ministry has regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism of state-wise cases and deaths on a daily basis, the letter stated.

Kerala reported 213 deaths in a span of 24 hours, out of which one death was reported on April 17 while 62 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court and remaining 150 deaths were reported from April 13 to 16, according to the Union Health Ministry.

