Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala Sees 213 Deaths After Updating Data at 5-day Gap, Faces Centre's Ire; Uptake of Boosters to Increase from Next Month

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The uptake of precaution doses or third dose is expected to rise from next month when more people are likely to become eligible after completing a nine-month gap following the second dose of Covid vaccine, a senior official told Times of India. The government is aiming the majority of the adults will be covered with the boosters within a year, the official added. . Read More
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said. The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out. The discharge of 71 people in the last 24 hours took the recovery count to 77,27,443, leaving the state with 634 active cases, he said. Mumbai added 34 cases during the day, accounting for more than half of the new tally.
Over 21,500 precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Monday, taking the total number of such doses given in this age group to 1,84,314, according to the Union health ministry. The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.7 crore, with more than 15 lakh doses administered till 7 pm on Monday, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.
With the UP government making wearing of masks mandatory in public places in NCR districts due to rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Monday started an awareness campaign to ensure everyone had their faces covered. Police Commissioner Alok Singh directed officials and asked them to use public address systems for asking people to wear face masks, according to an official statement. “Due to the increasing coronavirus infection, all the officers, ACPs and police station in-charges of the Commissariat are making announcements through the PA system regarding the guidelines and protocols related to COVID-19 in their areas,” the statement read.
On a day when the country witnessed a jump of around 90 per cent in daily Covid-19 cases, the scenario in Bengal continued to improve with only 17 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The case load was now 20,17,823. There were no deaths due to the disease and the toll remained at 21,200. There were 38 recoveries pushing the number of such people to 19,96,333.
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate jumped to 7.72 percent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day. Officials said that last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent). Barring Sunday, Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. Despite less tests the positivity rate in the city on Monday rose to 7.72 percent. The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate.
Since January 10, 2.5 crore booster shots have been administered to health and frontline workers. The report said that over 20 crore unutilised doses of vaccines are still available with states and Union Territories.
After the government allowed precaution dose for adults above 18 years at private vaccination from April 10, only 1.8 lakh adults in the 18-59 age group have taken the third dose, since not many people are eligible for the dose.
The Centre has asked Kerala to provide updated COVID-19 data daily and noted that the state reporting figures after a gap of five days has skewed India’s key pandemic monitoring indicators such as cases, deaths and positivity rate. Daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic situation and will help not only in tracking and monitoring but also in defining the strategies and plans at the Centre, state and district levels, Join Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in a letter to Kerala’s Principal Secretary of Health Rajan N Khobragade.
“It has been observed that Kerala has reported its state-level COVID-19 data after a gap of five days (since April 13). This has impacted and skewed the status of India’s key monitoring indicators like cases, deaths and positivity. India has reported a 90 per cent increase in new cases and 165 per cent increase in positivity in a single day,” Agarwal said. The Union Health Ministry has regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism of state-wise cases and deaths on a daily basis, the letter stated.
Kerala reported 213 deaths in a span of 24 hours, out of which one death was reported on April 17 while 62 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court and remaining 150 deaths were reported from April 13 to 16, according to the Union Health Ministry.
