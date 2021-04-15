Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid Cases Double in 10 Days; Delhi Crematoriums Struggle

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid cases have risen unabated in the last few weeks in India, with the country seeing the highest number of cases ever on Wednesday. India recorded its biggest-ever single-day spike with 184,372 fresh cases with its total covid tally shooting up to 13,873,825 cases.
Reports said that the Nigambodh Ghat, one of the crematoriums in Delhi, was struggling to keep up with the rising Covid-19 deaths.
This is the second-highest number of cases a country has ever registered in one day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year.
Monitor Covid-19-appropriate Behaviour Among People: Uddhav | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked officials to closely monitor COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among shop owners, who have been allowed to operate during the new restrictions, as well as customers, and penalise the violators. In a virtual meeting with his cabinet colleagues, divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and police officials, Thackeray stressed on effective implementation of the measures which came into force at 8 pm and will remain in operation 7 am on May 1.
Even as Covid cases continue to surge in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand health secretary has pleaded before the High Court to curtail 50,000 RT-PCR Covid test limit per day in the Kumbh city.
6 Pm to 5 Am Curfew in Entire Rajasthan from Friday | Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from April 16. The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state but with the spread of infection showing no sign of abating, the state government decided to enforce the regulatory measure in the entire state.
South Africa Suspends J&J Covid-19 Vaccine | South Africa has joined the US in suspending its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following reports that six women who received the immunisation doses had developed unusual blood clots with low platelet count. After this advisory came to my attention, I held urgent consultations with our scientists, who have advised that we cannot take the decision made by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lightly.
7,888 New Covid Cases in Pune District, 94 Patients Die | Pune district in Maharashtra reported 7,888 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took its overall tally to 6,76,014, a health official said. The death toll due to the pandemic reached 10,989 with 94 succumbing to the infection, he said. "Of the 7,888 new cases, 4,206 were from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the case count has grown to 3,44,029," he said. A total of 4,895 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.
Assam Reports 385 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths | Assam's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,21,868 on Wednesday as 385 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,122, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The three deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Hojai and Dibrugarh districts, it said. The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district (201), Kamrup (33), Cachar (22) and Dibrugarh (19), the bulletin said. Assam currently has 3,200 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,16,199 patients have recovered from the disease, including 106 on Wednesday, it said.
India's Daily Covid Cases Double in 10 Days to Touch 2 Lakh | India reported nearly 2 lakh fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, with the daily case count almost doubling in 10 days amid huge surge of Covid. 1.99 lakh new cases were recorded, 10 days after the single-day case tally crossed 1 lakh as per reports.
Delhi Lets Pvt Hospitals Named 'Covid Facilities' to Keep Some Beds for Non-Covid Patients | Days after declaring 14 private hospitals in the city as "full COVID-19" facilities, the Delhi government on Wednesday revised its decision to allow certain beds to be used for non-COVID patients as well. These included Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Max SS Hospital and Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.
2,167 Covid Cases in Haridwar But No Plans to Cut Short Kumbh Mela | Haridwar which observed second ‘Shahi Snan’ on Wednesday continues to add numbers to its Covid tally. As per the daily health report, 525 people were tested positive in Haridwar. In the last five days, since Saturday, a total of 2,167 have been found positive including two dozen seers.
A total of 1,000 Covid-19 deaths has been recorded for the first time in 178 days.
The worst affected states continue to be Maharashtra with 60,000 new cases, UP with 17.96k cases, 15,000 cases in Chhattisgarh. The recovery rate in 12 states/UTs has been found to be below 90% with the lowest in Chhattisgarh at 75.8%.
