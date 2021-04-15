Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid Cases Double in 10 Days; Delhi Crematoriums Struggle

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid cases have risen unabated in the last few weeks in India, with the country seeing the highest number of cases ever on Wednesday. India recorded its biggest-ever single-day spike with 184,372 fresh cases with its total covid tally shooting up to 13,873,825 cases.

Reports said that the Nigambodh Ghat, one of the crematoriums in Delhi, was struggling to keep up with the rising Covid-19 deaths.

This is the second-highest number of cases a country has ever registered in one day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year.