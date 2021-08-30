CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid Cases In India At 8-Week High After 32% Jump; Kerala Accounts For 2/3rd of Total Covid Tally
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid Cases In India At 8-Week High After 32% Jump; Kerala Accounts For 2/3rd of Total Covid Tally

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: This was the highest number of weekly infections since the June 28-July 4 weeks when 3.05 lakh cases were recorded

News18.com | August 30, 2021, 07:27 IST
Assam

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Following the Onam celebrations, Covid-19 infections in India witnessed a massive surge resulting in the cases standing to an eight-week high, with the southern state alone accounting for 66% of all cases in the country in this period. India recorded more than 2.9 lakh fresh Covid cases in the week (August 23-29), a 32% jump from the tally in the preceding seven days. This was the highest number of weekly infections since the June 28-July 4 weeks when 3.05 lakh cases were recorded. Kerala alone reported over 1.9 lakh cases, a massive 55% rise from the previous week’s tally of nearly 1.25 lakh. This was the highest number of infections recorded in the state in 14 weeks since May 16-23 and the highest in any Indian state in 13 weeks.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded zero Covid-19 fatalities for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, apart from 31 fresh cases with a case positivity rate of 0.04%. Delhi had last reported zero Covid-19 fatalities on March 2 this year before the second wave of the pandemic struck. August has recorded zero deaths on 16 days and 27 fatalities, which is the lowest for a single month since March 2020.

Aug 30, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Janmashthami Celebrations in Full Swing in ISKCON Surat | "We are excited to welcome Lord Krishna yet again, have made eco-friendly arrangements this time. Hoping for a good footfall of devotees. There will be strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour," volunteer Tirath Das added

Aug 30, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Covid Cases In India At 8-Week High After 32% Jump | Following the Onam celebrations, Covid-19 infections in India witnessed a massive surge resulting in the cases standing to an eight-week high, with the southern state alone accounting for 66% of all cases in the country in this period.

Aug 30, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded more than 2.9 lakh fresh Covid cases in the week (August 23-29), a 32% jump from the tally in the preceding seven days. This was the highest number of weekly infections since the June 28-July 4 week when 3.05 lakh cases were recorded.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid Cases In India At 8-Week High After 32% Jump; Kerala Accounts For 2/3rd of Total Covid Tally
After the Covid-19 second wreaked havoc, the recommendation to set aside a larger number of hospital beds is based on the pattern seen during April-June to this year. (Shutterstock)

