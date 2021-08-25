Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid in India May be Entering 'Stage of Endemicity', Says WHO; Vaccine Effect Against Delta Wanes Over Time

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 in India may be entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is low or moderate level of transmission going on, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan noted.The effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines against infection dropped from 91% to 66% after the Delta variant became dominant, according to a large study of US health workers. The study was conducted between December 14, 2020 and August 14, 2021. It included data from 4,217 participants, including healthcare personnel, first responders, and other frontline workers in eight US locations across six states. They were tested weekly for Covid-19 infection using the RT-PCR method. Despite the registered decline, the overall vaccine effectiveness was estimated to be 80 per cent in preventing infection during the study period.

The Union health ministry has issued a memorandum mandating compulsory minimum 14 days institutional quarantine for those being evacuated from Afghanistan, at the ITBP Chhawla Camp here, amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The ministry said the Centre is undertaking emergency evacuation of people from Afghanistan to India and considering the nature of crisis, it has already allowed exemption from mandatory pre-boarding RT-PCTR testing (presently mandated for international travellers) for people who have been evacuated from the war-torn country.

‘Hope that by the end of 2022, we would be in that position that we have achieved vaccine coverage, say 70 percent, and then countries can get back to normal" assured Dr Soumya Swaminathan. On prevalence of Covid among children, she said parents need not panic.

Covid-19 in India may be entering some kind of stage of endemicity, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan noted. The endemic stage is when a population learns to live with a virus. It’s very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.

A study conducted by US health workers has found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines against infection dropped from 91% to 66% after the Delta variant became dominant

India has approved further clinical trials for its first homegrown mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, the government said on Tuesday, after the shot was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said Covid-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp. Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.

With 354 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has further climbed to 4,35,110. At 97.68%, recovery rate is highest since March 2020.

