Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal Sees 657 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths in 24 Hours; 3 Test Positive in Sikkim

Hospital are among those who tested positive for the infection since Thursday. All of them are undergoing treatment at Beliaghata ID Hospital,” a health department official said.

The positivity rate improved slightly to 7.04 per cent from Thursday’s 7.30 per cent. Altogether 195 more people recuperated from the disease, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 19,99,550, the bulletin said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 3,480 up from 3,020 on Thursday. As many as 255,059,507 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 9,327 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, Sikkim’s Covid-19 tally rose to 39,203 on Friday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The new cases were reported in East Sikkim. Sikkim now has 14 active cases, while 37,985 people have recovered from the disease, 453 patients have succumbed to the infection and 751 have migrated to other states so far.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 3.41 lakh samples for Covid-19 thus far, including 140 in the last 24 hours.

Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125. The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively.

A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692. The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 29,084 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases stood at 3,322, it said. The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases since early June.

