Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid Third Wave Unpredictable, Says AIIMS Director; Delta Plus Advances in Maharashtra

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India may not see the third wave of coronavirus disease but it largely depends on people following Covid-appropriate behaviour, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has said. Talking to reporters at the Gitam Institute in Visakhapatnam, Guleria noted that the only unpredictable part was how the virus behaved. “But I don’t think that we will see a third wave which will be as bad as the second wave," he said. Referring to apprehensions that the possible third wave could infect children more, the AIIMS chief pointed out that children would be “more susceptible" because they were not being vaccinated. “The general feeling is that adults are getting vaccinated, children are not being vaccinated and therefore if there is a new wave it will affect those who are more susceptible. Children will be more susceptible," he noted.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus:

• Maharashtra health department has said five people have died from the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus and as many as 66 cases have been detected in the state so far. The department said on Friday that a revision in the state’s Covid-19 infection tally was made after a fresh case of the Delta Plus variant was detected from the Thane district a day before.

• Delhi’s stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will last for six days, the city government said on Saturday, adding that over 1,20,541 vaccine doses were administered the previous day. As of Saturday morning, Delhi had 6,87,150 coronavirus vaccines in its balance stock, of which, 3,96,110 doses were of Covishield and 2,91,040 of Covaxin, according to the Covid vaccination bulletin issued by the government. A total of 1,20,541 doses were administered on Thursday, including 74,755 first doses, it said. The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1.13 crore doses — 81,60,782 first doses and 31,97,481 second doses.

• President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the country is yet to come out of the devastating effects of coronavirus recurrence this year and that this is the time of extra care and caution. “We shall not let our guard down. Vaccines are the best possible protection science offers to us," he said, addressing the nation on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. He said the second wave brought the country’s public healthcare infrastructure under stress. The reality is that no infrastructure, even of advanced economies, could withstand a crisis of such enormous proportions, Kovind said. “Efforts were made on war-footing to plug the gaps. The leadership rose to the challenge, and the government’s endeavours were supplemented by initiatives of the states, private sector healthcare facilities, the civil society and others," he said. The intensity of the pandemic has come down, but the coronavirus has not yet gone away, Kovind warned.

• The US reported almost 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, the most for a single day since early July, reflecting a faster pace of inoculation as the delta variant spreads.

• A total of more than 53 crore doses were administered till Friday, of which 41.53 crore were given as first dose – covering over 46% of the 90 crore adult population.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here