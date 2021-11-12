Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the government does not want to make haste about administering COVID-19 vaccine to children and any decision in this regard will be taken based on expert opinion. Read More
Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,06,271 on Thursday as 26 new infections came to light, a health official said. No fresh fatality was reported due to the pandemic. The death toll remained unchanged at 13,587. The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,468 after 15 people were discharged from hospitals while 18 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases stood at 216. Raipur district recorded 11 new cases while Korba district recorded three cases. Three districts including Durg recorded two cases each.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 110.74 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 48 lakh (48,76,535) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.
Nagaland on Thursday reported a seven fresh COVID-19 cases, three less than in the previous day, taking the caseload due to the pandemic to 31,966, a government official said. Of the seven fresh cases, six were detected from Dimapur district and one in Kohima district. With no fatality due to the disease during the day, the toll stood at 692, the official said. At least six positive patients recuperated from the infection on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 30,052, the official said.
West Bengal reported 854 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths on Thursday, as per the state health department. Kolkata reported most of the new cases at 236, it said. With four fatalities, South 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of deaths. Three people died in North 24 Parganas, and two people each lost their lives in Kolkata and Nadia, it added. The state’s positivity rate rose to 2.12 per cent from 2.02 per cent a day ago, the health department said.
Meghalaya on Thursday reported 20 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 83,962, while one more fatality took the death toll to 1462, a health department official said. The North-eastern state now has 273 active cases, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said. Altogether 64 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of cured people to 82,227.
Three coronavirus-linked fatalities were reported in Punjab on Thursday, while 48 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,02,695, according to a medical bulletin. The new deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Mohali, raising the pandemic toll to 16,570, the bulletin said. Pathankot reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by seven in Mohali and six each in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The number of active cases rose to 266 as against 242 on Thursday, according to the bulletin. Twenty-one more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,85,859, it said.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the government does not want to make haste about administering COVID-19 vaccine to children and any decision in this regard will be taken based on expert opinion. On when vaccination for children could start as Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine has been granted emergency use authorisation for those 12-year-old and above, he said children were not being inoculated against COVID-19 on a large scale anywhere in the world though it has been initiated in some countries in a limited manner.
“We do not want to rush this thing. Since this is a matter related to children, the expert group is carrying out further studies,” he said at the ‘Times Now Summit 2021’. All the vaccines which have currently received emergency use authorisation will be granted full authorisation only after a detailed study and based on the data of four to five years, he said.
“It is through data and experience we have learnt that even after vaccination Covid can happen. Then again, data emerged stating that after vaccination one does not get severe Covid. The first dose gives 96 per cent protection and both doses give 98.5 per cent protection.
“About vaccinating the children, we will make a decision based on expert opinion. We have decided to think and evaluate before going ahead with vaccinating children as they are the future of our country and we need to tread with caution in this matter,” the minister said.
On the probability of administering a booster dose, he said adequate stocks are available and the aim is to complete the vaccination of the target population with two doses. After that, a decision on booster dose would be taken based on expert recommendation, Mandaviya said.
“The government cannot take a direct decision in such a matter. When the Indian Council of Medical Research and expert team will say that a booster dose should be given, we will consider it then,” he said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always depended on expert opinion, be it vaccine research, manufacturing or approval.
Despite a large population and diverse challenges, nearly 80 per cent of India’s adult population have taken at least the first dose. The country’s vaccination performance has been remarkable, Mandaviya said. About Covaxin’s approval by WHO, the minister said that he had discussed the matter with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on more than a couple of occasions to understand the requirements a vaccine needed to fulfil to get the clearance.
“It is a matter of great pride that a vaccine developed and manufactured in India has been given EUA status.” Asked if the delay in getting the EUA was because Covaxin is an Indian vaccine and if there was there any discrimination against India, the Mandaviya replied, “I will not get into this matter.”
He informed that 97 countries have recognised Covishield and Covaxin. In the coming days, vaccines manufactured in India will be made available around the globe at affordable rates, Mandaviya said and stressed India will play a major role in global covid vaccination efforts.
“We will get 31 crore doses in November with more due in December. Another five to six companies are set to come to India to manufacture vaccines here. We will help meet the world’s requirement for Covid vaccines by providing USD 18 to 20 vaccines at USD 3 to 4. This is our commitment,” he said. The minister said that 16 crore vaccine doses are lying with the states and Union Territories.
Referring to the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination at doorstep campaign, he said, “By December 31 we want to complete our target of vaccinating people aged 18 and above. It now depends on people’s support.” Asked about the possibility of a third wave, Mandaviya said, “Covid is not over. Cases are rising globally. In Russia, China, Hong Kong cases are rising again despite more than 80 per cent vaccination. Vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour have to go hand in hand.”
On preparations for a probable third wave, he said Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission has been launched and Rs 65,000 crore will be spent in the next five years to ramp up the health infrastructure across the country. The aim is to form such a level of preparedness that India is ready to fight a pandemic-like exigency if anything like it comes up in the next 50 years, the Union health minister said.
“The second wave pointed out the shortages in health infrastructure. But, we don’t believe in a blame game. PM Modi has linked health with development and the government under his leadership always made efforts to expand and strengthen health facilities,” he said.
Discussing the Health Infrastructure Mission, Mandaviya said modern laboratories will be set up at the district level which will conduct 115 types of medical tests for the poor citizens free of cost. Critical care units will be set up at the district level equipped with a 100-bed facility that has oxygen and ventilators. Besides, a research centre at the regional level will be set up so that epidemics are recognised on time before they assume pandemic proportions, he said.
