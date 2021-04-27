Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 3.23L Cases, 2.7K deaths; EC Bans Victory Rallies On May 2

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As India continues to reel under a traumatic battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, influential American lawmakers, cutting across ideological lines, have come out in support of India, which reported on Tuesday 323,144 new Covid-19 cases and 2,771 deaths over the past 24 hours.
On Monday night, after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden said “India was there for the American people in their hour of need and the United States will be there for the country as it meets its worst-ever public health crisis.” The urgent help announced by the White House ranged from oxygen supplies to raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines to critical life-saving drugs to PPEs.
On Tuesday morning, a shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier this morning, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Apple CEO Tim Cook has tweeted on Tuesday morning, expressing his support for India amid "this awful stage of the pandemic".
Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 26, 2021
WHO Sending Help to India as Virus Surges | The head of the World Health Organisation is calling the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking” and says the U.N. agency has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe.
At a press briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.
Two Die and Over 100 Test Positive in Coronavirus Outbreak Among US Diplomatic Staff in India | There has been a major coronavirus outbreak among US diplomatic staff in India with two locally employed staff dying and more than 100 people testing positive in recent weeks as the country struggles to cope with a dramatic surge of the deadly disease, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN.
The sources did not provide details where in the country the staff died and tested positive but the US operates five consulates in different cities and an embassy in the capital of New Delhi.
JNU to Host Camp for Conducting COVID-19 Tests Over Next Two Days | Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be organising a COVID19 testing camp inside the varsity campus for the next two days, it said on Monday. Meanwhile, in a circular issued on Monday, the varsity said acurfew will be in force in the university premises from 10 pm on April 26 (Monday) to 5 am on May 3 (Monday) after the Delhi government announced an extension in curfew hours.
Ashoka Hotel In Lutyens' Delhi To Be Used As Covid Health Facility For HC Judges, Judicial Staff | The authorities have directed for converting 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi into a Covid health facility for high court judges, judicial staff and their families. In an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri on Sunday, it was stated that the Covid facility at Ashoka Hotel will be associated with Primus Hospital. Read the full story here.
The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France has issued a statement, expressing solidarity with the "Indian people". The solidarity mission will involve shipping by air and sea freight by the end of this week:
8 medical oxygen generators, manufactured by a French SME, each of which can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years. These oxygen production units are durable installations that can produce medical oxygen from ambient air yearlong. Each unit can uninterruptedly supply a 250-bed hospital. Its oxygen output can fulfil the needs of 15 critically ill COVID patients in an ICU (or 30 patients in the ICU of a conventional hospital) or 150 patients on oxygen therapy in a conventional hospital facility. These oxygen generators also include ramps for filling oxygen cylinders; containers of liquid medical oxygen – 5 being sent in the first instalment – each capable of supplying medical oxygen to up to 10,000 patients per day;
specialized medical equipment, notably including 28 ventilators and their consumables, as well as 200 electric syringe pumps.
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla passes away. She was infected with COVID-19.
मेरी करुणा चाची यानी करुणा शुक्ला जी नहीं रहीं। निष्ठुर कोरोना ने उन्हें भी लील लिया।— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 26, 2021
राजनीति से इतर उनसे बहुत आत्मीय पारिवारिक रिश्ते रहे और उनका सतत आशीर्वाद मुझे मिलता रहा।
ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और हम सबको उनका विछोह सहने की शक्ति। pic.twitter.com/gumLKp0Lfq
Crucial medical supplies from the United Kingdom have arrived in India
The shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier this morning: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ed3CXGARS6— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021
With 380 Deaths, Delhi Records Highest Toll Till Date; Positivity Rate at Over 35 Pc | Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. This is the fifth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.
It had reported 350 fatalities on Sunday, 357 deaths, the highest before Monday's figure since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data. The national capital had recorded22,933 cases on Sunday,24,103 cases on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.
Rajasthan GoM to Head to Delhi Over Supply of Medical Oxygen: CM Ashok Gehlot | In view of the depleting stock of medical oxygen, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday night formed a committee of ministers that will go to Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union ministers and officials to get the necessary supply to the state. During a review meeting here, it was informed that the crisis of oxygen availability has started in government and private hospitals of the state following which the decision to send ministers to Delhi was taken.
"Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Urban Developement Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Energy Minister B D Kalla will go to Delhi to meet the Union health minister and officers and apprise them of the crisis of oxygen and medicines in the state and also demand adequate supply," official sources said.
India Going Through Same COVID Crisis as UK, Europe Did Earlier: South Africa Health Minister | The current COVID-19 crisis of huge number of daily infections in India is something that has already happened elsewhere in the world, South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said here. The minister appeared on the national public broadcaster, SABC, on Monday morning, where he was asked why the extensive vaccination programme in India had not stopped the current surge.
"Different countries have had the same experience. While they are going through the vaccination, the next wave was coming through so you cannot necessarily say that the vaccination will stop it," Mkhize said. "Many countries have gone through what India is going through the UK and countries in Europe had exactly the same problem," he added.
India Was There for Us and We Will Be There for Them: US President Biden | India was there for the American people in their hour of need and the United States will be there for the country as it meets its worst-ever public health crisis, President Joe Biden said here after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders spoke on Monday even as the Biden administration swung into action to provide assistance to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The urgent help announced by the White House ranged from oxygen supplies, raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, critical life-saving drugs to PPEs. "India was there for us, and we will be there for them," Biden said in a tweet soon after his phone call with Modi.
USTR Holds Talks with Pfizer, Astrazeneca Over Increased Vaccine Production, IP Rights Waiver | United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has held a virtual meeting with AstraZeneca and Pfizer leadership to discuss increasing vaccine production and a proposed waiver to certain provisions of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States so far has remained non-committal on the WTO move of India and South Africa over this.
The White House on Monday told reporters that no decision has been made yet, even as top American lawmakers urged the Biden Administration to support the move at WTO to provide TRIPS waiver to COVID-19 vaccines.
US Lawmakers Aggressively Campaign for Sending Essential Medical Supplies to India | Cutting across ideological lines, influential American lawmakers have come out in support of India, urging the Biden Administration to urgently provide all possible help to the country in its fight against COVID-19. Describing India as one of the closest allies and foremost strategic partners, Congressman Adam Schiff, Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed American hospitals to the brink of collapse, India came to America's immediate aid and supported it through this crisis.
"Now, as America continues on a cautiously steady path to recovery, India is facing the worst COVID-19 surge anywhere in the world, with hundreds of thousands of daily new cases, and thousands dying while waiting for access to life-saving care, Schiff said. This is a humanitarian crisis and an international emergency, and I'm grateful that the Biden Administration has elected to supply the raw materials, therapeutics, test kits, ventilators, and protective gear that India needs to get this unprecedented surge under control, he said.
Gilead Announces Steps to Expand Availability of Remdesivir in India | American biopharmaceutical company Gilead has announced steps to expand the availability of remdesivir, a key therapeutic medicine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in India. The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in India is having a devastating impact on communities and has created unprecedented pressure on health systems, Johanna Mercier, chief commercial officer of Gilead Sciences said on Monday.
The company announced that it was providing its voluntary licensing partners technical assistance, support for addition of new local manufacturing facilities and donation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to rapidly scale up the production of remdesivir. Remdesivir is approved in India for restricted emergency use for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe disease.
Pentagon Working on War Footing to Begin Delivery of Supplies to India Within Next Few Days | The Pentagon is working on a war footing to begin delivery of essential medical supplies to India in the next few days, an official said here, noting that prominent among these include oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and personal protective gear. "The department is also looking to begin making delivery of supplies within the next few days. We'll also provide transportation and logistics assistance to deliver these needed supplies as quickly as possible," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Monday.
Kirby said the United States deeply values its partnership with India. We are determined to help the people of India as they bravely combat this outbreak, he said. Over the weekend, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he is working closely with other US agencies to rapidly deploy oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, personal protective equipment, and other essential materials to Indian partners.
US Working Nonstop to Deliver Supplies Most Needed in India Urgently to Fight COVID-19: State Dept | The Biden Administration is working nonstop to do all it can to deliver on an urgent basis the supplies most needed by India to combat the deadly COVID-19 wave, the US State Department said here. The current situation in India is of great concern to the United States, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.
"We have always stood in solidarity with our friends and our partners in India," he added. "We are working nonstop across the government to do all we can to deliver on an urgent basis the supplies most needed within India, and that includes oxygen assistance and related materials, but it also includes supplies for therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, personal protective equipment, or PPE, all supplies to protect India's frontline healthcare workers," Price said.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here