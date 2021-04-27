Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 3.23L Cases, 2.7K deaths; EC Bans Victory Rallies On May 2

Apr 27, 2021 08:45 (IST)

WHO Sending Help to India as Virus Surges | The head of the World Health Organisation is calling the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking” and says the U.N. agency has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.