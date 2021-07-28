Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covishield, Pfizer Vaccine Antibody Levels Wane in 6 Weeks, Recipients May Need Booster Shots

Antibody levels were also much higher in vaccinated people than those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, they said. “The levels of antibody following both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine were initially very high, which is likely to be an important part of why they are so protective against severe COVID-19,” said Madhumita Shrotri from UCL Institute of Health Informatics.

Moderna said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing partners outside the United States are facing delays due to laboratory testing operations that have occurred in the past few days, slowing the supply of the shot to these markets.

The vaccine maker’s comments come after South Korean health officials said earlier in the day that Moderna has delayed its late-July vaccine shipment schedule for the country to August due to supply problems.

“We are currently not reserving safety stock to allow vaccines to be delivered faster, which means that we do not have stock in storage to smooth these types of shortfalls or delays,” a Moderna spokesperson said. The issue was now resolved, but the delay will lead to a short-term adjustment in the upcoming 2-4 weeks, the spokesperson said.

