CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covishield, Pfizer Vaccine Antibody Levels Wane in 6 Weeks, Recipients May Need Booster Shots
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covishield, Pfizer Vaccine Antibody Levels Wane in 6 Weeks, Recipients May Need Booster Shots

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Those administered with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine jabs may need a booster shot as the total antibody levels start to wane six weeks, according to study published in The Lancet Journal.

News18.com | July 28, 2021, 08:39 IST
A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine to a villager during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Gujarat. (Reuters)

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Those administered with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine jabs may need booster shots as the total antibody levels start to wane six weeks after complete immunisation with their vaccines, and can reduce by more than 50 per cent over 10 weeks, according to study published in The Lancet Journal.

The researchers from University College London (UCL) in the UK noted that if the antibody levels carry on dropping at this rate, there are concerns that the protective effects of the vaccines may also begin to wear off, particularly against new variants.

However, they said, how soon that might happen cannot be predicted yet. The UCL Virus Watch study also found that antibody levels are substantially higher following two doses of the Pfizer vaccine than after two shots of the AstraZeneca preventive, known as Covishield in India.

Read More
Jul 28, 2021 08:39 (IST)

Saudi Arabia Threatens 3-year Travel Ban for Citizens Who Visit 'Red List' Countries Including India | Saudi Arabia will impose a three-year travel ban on citizens travelling to countries on the kingdom’s ’red list’ under efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

It cited an unnamed interior ministry official as saying some Saudi citizens, who in May were allowed to travel abroad without prior permission from authorities for the first time since March 2020, had violated travel regulations. Read the full story here.

Jul 28, 2021 08:05 (IST)

Bengal Districts Asked to Strictly Handle Flouting of Covid Norms | Amid the growing trend of people flouting the Covid19 safety protocols set by the state government, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday directed all district magistrates to handle incidents of such violation "very strictly", official sources said. In a letter to the DMs, Dwivedi directed them to increase vigilance during the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to ensure that Covid19 protocols are not flouted.

Jul 28, 2021 08:01 (IST)
Assam Reports 1,436 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Fatalities | Assam's COVID19 tally mounted to 5,61,455 on Tuesday as 1,436 more people tested positive for the infection, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,180, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. Four coronavirus deaths were reported from Dibrugarh while Bishwanath, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia reported two deaths each. Cachar, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Kamrup Metro, and Lakhimpur reported one death each.
Jul 28, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Report 16 New Games-related COVID-19 Cases | Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 16 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 169.

Jul 28, 2021 07:39 (IST)
Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Outside US to Slow Down | Moderna said on Tuesday its COVID19 vaccine manufacturing partners outside the United States are facing delays due to laboratory testing operations that have occurred in the past few days, slowing the supply of the shot to these markets.
Jul 28, 2021 07:37 (IST)

For AstraZeneca vaccine, antibody levels reduced from a median of 1201 U/mL at 020 days to 190 U/mL at 70 or more days, over five-fold reduction. "When we are thinking about who should be prioritised for booster doses our data suggests that those vaccinated earliest, particularly with the AstraZeneca vaccine, are likely to now have the lowest antibody levels," said Professor Rob Aldridge from UCL Institute of Health Informatics.

Jul 28, 2021 07:36 (IST)

The authors highlight that although the clinical implications of waning antibody levels are not yet clear, some decline was expected and current research shows that vaccines remain effective against severe disease. For Pfizer, antibody levels reduced from a median of 7506 Units per millilitre (U/mL) at 2141 days, to 3320 U/mL at 70 or more days.

Jul 28, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Antibody levels were also much higher in vaccinated people than those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, they said. "The levels of antibody following both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine were initially very high, which is likely to be an important part of why they are so protective against severe COVID-19," said Madhumita Shrotri from UCL Institute of Health Informatics.

Jul 28, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine Antibody Levels May Decline After 2-3 Months: Lancet Study | Those administered with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine jabs may need booster shots as the total antibody levels start to wane six weeks after complete immunisation with their vaccines, and can reduce by more than 50 per cent over 10 weeks, according to study published in The Lancet Journal.

The researchers from University College London (UCL) in the UK noted that if the antibody levels carry on dropping at this rate, there are concerns that the protective effects of the vaccines may also begin to wear off, particularly against new variants.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covishield, Pfizer Vaccine Antibody Levels Wane in 6 Weeks, Recipients May Need Booster Shots
The UCL Virus Watch study also found that antibody levels are substantially higher following two doses of the Pfizer vaccine than after two shots of the AstraZeneca preventive, known as Covishield in India.

Antibody levels were also much higher in vaccinated people than those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, they said. “The levels of antibody following both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine were initially very high, which is likely to be an important part of why they are so protective against severe COVID-19,” said Madhumita Shrotri from UCL Institute of Health Informatics.

Moderna said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing partners outside the United States are facing delays due to laboratory testing operations that have occurred in the past few days, slowing the supply of the shot to these markets.

The vaccine maker’s comments come after South Korean health officials said earlier in the day that Moderna has delayed its late-July vaccine shipment schedule for the country to August due to supply problems.

“We are currently not reserving safety stock to allow vaccines to be delivered faster, which means that we do not have stock in storage to smooth these types of shortfalls or delays,” a Moderna spokesperson said. The issue was now resolved, but the delay will lead to a short-term adjustment in the upcoming 2-4 weeks, the spokesperson said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News