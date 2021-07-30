Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After Kerala, Covid Spurt Seen in K'taka, Tamil Nadu; 27 Rajasthan Dists Log in Zero Cases in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Following Kerala, neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too recorded a spike in new Covid cases on Thursday, taking India’s daily case count to nearly 45,000, the highest in 22 days. Kerala logged 22,064 fresh cases on Thursday accounting for more than 50% of India’s new cases in the past two days. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s case count crossed 2,000 after 19 days. Apart from the southern states, Maharashtra too reported a slight spike in infections, with 7,242 new cases registered on Thursday, the highest in a week.
Meanwhile, No Covid-19 death was reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, while zero positive cases were recorded in 27 out of 33 Rajasthan districts. These districts include Sikar, Sirohi, Kota, and Nagaur. As per the data provided by the health department of the state government on Thursday, only 17 new Covid-19 cases were reported across Rajasthan, out of which three were registered in the state’s capital Jaipur.
The total active cases in the state have dropped to 259 and as many as 26 people recovered from Covid-19 in the same period. India reported 43,509 Covid-19 cases and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours.