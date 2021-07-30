LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After Kerala, Covid Spurt Seen in K'taka, Tamil Nadu; 27 Rajasthan Dists Log in Zero Cases in 24 Hrs Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Following Kerala, neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too recorded a spike in new Covid cases on Thursday News18.com | July 30, 2021, 07:58 IST