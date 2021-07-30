CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After Kerala, Covid Spurt Seen in K'taka, Tamil Nadu; 27 Rajasthan Dists Log in Zero Cases in 24 Hrs
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After Kerala, Covid Spurt Seen in K'taka, Tamil Nadu; 27 Rajasthan Dists Log in Zero Cases in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Following Kerala, neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too recorded a spike in new Covid cases on Thursday

News18.com | July 30, 2021, 07:58 IST
Following Kerala, neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too recorded a spike in new Covid cases on Thursday

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Following Kerala, neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too recorded a spike in new Covid cases on Thursday, taking India’s daily case count to nearly 45,000, the highest in 22 days. Kerala logged 22,064 fresh cases on Thursday accounting for more than 50% of India’s new cases in the past two days. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s case count crossed 2,000 after 19 days. Apart from the southern states, Maharashtra too reported a slight spike in infections, with 7,242 new cases registered on Thursday, the highest in a week.

Meanwhile, No Covid-19 death was reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, while zero positive cases were recorded in 27 out of 33 Rajasthan districts. These districts include Sikar, Sirohi, Kota, and Nagaur. As per the data provided by the health department of the state government on Thursday, only 17 new Covid-19 cases were reported across Rajasthan, out of which three were registered in the state’s capital Jaipur.

The total active cases in the state have dropped to 259 and as many as 26 people recovered from Covid-19 in the same period. India reported 43,509 Covid-19 cases and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Read More
Jul 30, 2021 07:58 (IST)

Saudi Arabia to Reopen Borders to Vaccinated Tourists After 17-Month Covid Closure | Saudi Arabia announced Friday it would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists after a 17-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency said. However, Riyadh did not announce any lifting of restrictions on the umrah, a pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time, which usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year.

Jul 30, 2021 07:50 (IST)

50 Percent of Gujarat's Adult Population Given First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine | The number of vaccine doses administered so far in the state stood at 3.26 crores, more than 6 months after the inoculation drive began on January 16, an official release said. The count of people who have so far received both doses of the vaccine has gone up to 77.57 lakh, it said. This means, 15.72 per cent of the total eligible population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The total above 18 population of the state is 4,93,20,903, out of which as on Thursday, 2,48,56,000 people, that is 50 per cent of the population, has been given protection against COVID-19 in form of (at least one dose of) vaccine, the release said.

Jul 30, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Beijing Records New Covid Cases After Six Months; China Steps Up Port, Driver Checks# 

Beijing Records New Covid Cases After Six Months; China Steps Up Port, Driver Checks | Roadblocks were set up to check drivers and a disease-control official called on Thursday for increased testing of workers at Chinese ports after a rash of coronavirus cases traced to a major airport rattled authorities who thought they had the disease under control.The outbreak of the delta variant in Nanjing also spread to the capital city Beijing leading to two Covid cases in nearly six months.

Jul 30, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Maharashtra Lockdown: Train Travel For Fully Vaccinated; Malls May Open | What to Expect

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has hinted that the state is mulling easing restrictions in Mumbai and 24 other districts which have reported Covid-19 positivity rates lower than the state’s average. The state may allow businesses to open and fully vaccinated people to travel. A final decision will, however, be taken only by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope said before a meeting called by the CM with the state Covid-19 task force.

Jul 30, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Free Medical Camp under 'Civil Action Program' was organized by CRPF in Batamaloo, Srinagar, y'day. "Routine checkup is being done. Locals have been provided with free medical kit which has N95 masks, soaps, medicines; 6 more camps to be organized,"said 28 BN Comdt JK Gupta

Jul 30, 2021 07:24 (IST)

27 Rajasthan Districts Log in Zero Cases in Last 24 Hours# 

27 Rajasthan Districts Log in Zero Cases in Last 24 Hours | No Covid-19 death was reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, while zero positive cases were recorded in 27 out of 33 Rajasthan districts. As per data by the state government on Thursday, only 17 new Covid-19 cases were reported across Rajasthan, out of which three were registered in the state's capital Jaipur

Jul 30, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Following Kerala, neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too recorded a spike in new infections on Thursday, taking India’s daily case count to nearly 45,000, the highest in 22 days.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After Kerala, Covid Spurt Seen in K'taka, Tamil Nadu; 27 Rajasthan Dists Log in Zero Cases in 24 Hrs
Following Kerala, neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too recorded a spike in new Covid cases on Thursday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News