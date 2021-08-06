Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 50% of India's Tally in Kerala; As Cases Soar Over 40k, Experts Say Jab Those with Weak Immunity to Avert Mutations

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala continues to log in 50% or more of the total cases in India, even as most other states show a steady decline in infections. The state reported more than 22,000 fresh cases for the third day this week while Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh continued to show signs of a spike in infections. Tamil Nadu reported 1,997 fresh infections on Thursday, the highest daily tally since July 18. In Himachal Pradesh, 256 new cases were detected, the most in 43 days. Bengal was witnessing a slight upsurge in cases with 812 recorded on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Top US scientists argue that heightened precautions should be taken to avert the transmission of Covid-19 to immune-compromised patients in hospitals to reduce this risk. Mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 have been seen mostly in immunocompromised patients, for example, those suffering from cancer, TB, and HIV, among others with persistent infection.
Aug 06, 2021 08:11 (IST)
Covid pandemic affected the quality of life of the elderly says survey |
The quality of life of elderly people in the capital has been greatly affected by Covid-19, a study has found, with almost 75% of respondents saying that a paralysed healthcare system affected their lives. Unemployment, a derailed transport system and restrictions on social, religious and cultural freedom are all factors that played into it, it further added.
Aug 06, 2021 08:01 (IST)
We're seriously considering recommendation of experts. I'll have final meeting with them tomorrow on 2 counts - what should be COVID protocol in event of 3rd wave & what should be our stand on opening of schools. Then I'll call all representatives it & take action: Karnataka CM
Aug 06, 2021 07:50 (IST)
READ | How World is Reacting to Delta Surge: China Tightens Movement, US Clamps Travel Ban
The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, has been attributed to having more transmissibility and causing increased severity of Covid-19, compared to the earlier mutations, strains of the disease. The spur in cases have rung alarm bells across the world as domestic and international travel limitations becoming a relied upon method, as with previous waves of the disease, to limit infection spread.
Aug 06, 2021 07:46 (IST)
Vaccinating those with weak immunity could avert mutations, say experts | As cases continue to Soar, Top scientists argue that heightened precautions should be taken to avert the transmission of Covid-19 to immune-compromised patients in hospitals to reduce this risk.
Aug 06, 2021 07:43 (IST)
Update | In Maharashtra, 602 of 4,715 bedridden people who registered have got jabs at home
Aug 06, 2021 07:34 (IST)
No scientific reason to believe 3rd Covid wave will hit kids, Says Experts | "There is no biological reason that the third wave would affect children. It is never the children who pass on the infection to the adult, it is always the other way round." says President-elect of International Paediatric Association Dr Naveen Thakker.
Aug 06, 2021 07:32 (IST)
Tamil Nadu reported 1,997 new Covid-19 cases, 1,943 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours
Aug 06, 2021 07:28 (IST)
Novavax Seeks Covid-19 Vaccine Use In India Ahead Of US | Vaccine maker Novavax announced Thursday it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, offering its shot to some low-income countries before rich ones with ample supplies.
Aug 06, 2021 07:25 (IST)
Aug 06, 2021 07:22 (IST)
The total fatalities in the Covid pandemic have crossed 4.26 lakh. Over 10 crore people have been fully vaccinated so far.