In May and June, the variant was found in 81.7 percent and 88.6 percent of the samples, respectively. In April, it was found in 53.9 percent of the samples. The data also showed that the Delta variant has been found in 1,689 of the 5,752 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) so far.

