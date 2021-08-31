CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Makes RT-PCR Test Must in 2 Konkan Regions, Travel Curbs Imposed; K'taka's Spl Vaccination Drive Tomorrow
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Makes RT-PCR Test Must in 2 Konkan Regions, Travel Curbs Imposed; K'taka's Spl Vaccination Drive Tomorrow

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With increased pace of vaccination and improved supplies, the government is expecting some states to cover a significant proportion of the adult population with one dose by October itself

News18.com | August 31, 2021, 07:54 IST
A marketplace in Kerala

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A special vaccination drive will be conducted every Wednesday with the aim of inoculating 10 lakh people in one go, the Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said on Monday. “We are aiming to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during a special vaccination drive, the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month. We are aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city to complete vaccination for all its eligible residents,” said Dr. Sudhakar. So far, Karnataka has administered four crore vaccines, with one crore doses recorded in the BBMP limits. The state government is undertaking measures to increase the number in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, and Kalburgi districts. Additionally, a special vaccination drive will be conducted for slum dwellers every day which will enable staff to conduct the drive at every slum.

Meanwhile, with the increased pace of vaccination and improved supplies, the government is expecting some states to cover a significant proportion of the adult population with one dose by October itself. However, coverage in states like UP and Tamil Nadu may take longer.

The rate of vaccination, which was 57 lakh a day in August, is expected to go up but may also prove a challenge in terms of meeting the target of full vaccination of the eligible adult population by year-end.

Aug 31, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Coronavirus Booster Shots Can Help Vulnerable, WHO Europe Head Says | A coronavirus booster shot is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and not a luxury robbing people who have yet to have even a single jab, a senior World Health Organization official said on Monday. The comments from WHO Europe head Hans Kluge appeared to be more positive than the U.N. health body’s past assessments of the third vaccinations being administered by a growing number of countries

Aug 31, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Police patrolling at various places in view of night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am, starting Monday; late night visuals from Kochi

Aug 31, 2021 07:37 (IST)
Aug 31, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Aug 31, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Karnataka to Conduct Special Vaccination Drive on Wednesdays Inoculating 10L People at One Go | A special vaccination drive will be conducted every Wednesday with the aim of inoculating 10 lakh people in one go, the Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday. “We are aiming to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during special vaccination drive the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month. We are aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city to complete vaccination for all its eligible residents,” said Dr Sudhakar.

Aug 31, 2021 07:21 (IST)

State health minister Veena George said 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (Image: Arunchandra Bose/AFP)

