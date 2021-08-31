Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Makes RT-PCR Test Must in 2 Konkan Regions, Travel Curbs Imposed; K'taka's Spl Vaccination Drive Tomorrow

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A special vaccination drive will be conducted every Wednesday with the aim of inoculating 10 lakh people in one go, the Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said on Monday. “We are aiming to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during a special vaccination drive, the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month. We are aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city to complete vaccination for all its eligible residents,” said Dr. Sudhakar. So far, Karnataka has administered four crore vaccines, with one crore doses recorded in the BBMP limits. The state government is undertaking measures to increase the number in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, and Kalburgi districts. Additionally, a special vaccination drive will be conducted for slum dwellers every day which will enable staff to conduct the drive at every slum.
Meanwhile, with the increased pace of vaccination and improved supplies, the government is expecting some states to cover a significant proportion of the adult population with one dose by October itself. However, coverage in states like UP and Tamil Nadu may take longer.
The rate of vaccination, which was 57 lakh a day in August, is expected to go up but may also prove a challenge in terms of meeting the target of full vaccination of the eligible adult population by year-end.