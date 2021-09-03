Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Many smaller States, UTs Near 100% Coverage of 1st Vaccine Dose; Only Fully-Jabbed Should Attend Mass Gatherings, Mandates Govt

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday extended till September 30 visas of all foreign nationals stuck in India due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said the decision was taken because a number of foreigners who came to India on various types of visas prior to March, 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations due to the pandemic.

“The central government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals within India by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.

