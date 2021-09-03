CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Many smaller States, UTs Near 100% Coverage of 1st Vaccine Dose; Only Fully-Jabbed Should Attend Mass Gatherings, Mandates Govt
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Centre also warned against lowering the guard amid reports of a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases

News18.com | September 03, 2021, 07:55 IST
India Covid-19

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In view of the plausible surge in Covid-19 cases during the upcoming festive season, the government has urged people to avoid mass gatherings adding that only those who are fully vaccinated should be allowed to attend gatherings if necessary.

“Mass gatherings should be discouraged, particularly in the upcoming festival season… Full vaccination should be a prerequisite if it is absolutely essential or it becomes critical to have a gathering of some people,” Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava said on Thursday.

The Centre also warned against lowering the guard amid reports of a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases in some districts. As per reports, the government aims to cover majority of the adult population with at least one dose of Covid vaccine before October. Average daily vaccinations increased to more than 80 lakh doses in the last week of August with the help of improved supply of jabs, while over one crore doses were administered twice during the week.

Sep 03, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Mumbai reported 441 new Covid-19 cases, 205 discharges and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 3418. A total of 47 buildings have been sealed so far in Mumbai, including 15 buildings in the last 24 hours.
                

Sep 03, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Centre Extends Visas of Foreign Nationals Stuck in India Till Sept 30 | The government on Thursday extended till September 30 visas of all foreign nationals stuck in India due to Covid-19 pandemic. The spokesperson said the decision was taken because a number of foreigners who came to India on various types of visas prior to March, 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations due to the pandemic.

Sep 03, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Camel carts carrying books are helping children have access to educational resources amid Covid-19 pandemic
With help of an NGO, students are being provided education via camel carts libraries: Prem Chand Sankhla, Joint Director, School Education Department, Jodhpur

Sep 03, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Sep 03, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As per reports, the government aims to cover majority of the adult population with at least one dose of Covid vaccine before October. Average daily vaccinations increased to more than 80 lakh doses in the last week of August with the help of improved supply of jabs, while over one crore doses were administered twice during the week.

The Centre has asked states to ensure against large gatherings during the festive season

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday extended till September 30 visas of all foreign nationals stuck in India due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said the decision was taken because a number of foreigners who came to India on various types of visas prior to March, 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations due to the pandemic.

“The central government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals within India by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.

