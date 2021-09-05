CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Ranks 14th Among Populous Nations in Doses Per 100 People; Kerala logs below 30k Cases for 2nd day
September 05, 2021, 08:09 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India ranked 14th among 29 populous nations in doses per 100 people. As for the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, it ranked 17th. On both counts, almost all the countries with lower levels have been much less badly hit by Covid-19, with Iran and South Africa being the two exceptions. The global vaccination average is 68.4 doses per 100 people, against 47.5 per 100 in India, the world’s leading manufacturer of vaccines. China and UK top the list along with several European countries but there are developing countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico that have also done better. India’s rank among the 30 countries in terms of doses per 100 people has remained unchanged since mid-June, TOI had reported earlier. While India’s vaccination drive accelerated in August, it still has some catching up to do.

Kerala reported less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day running as India’s daily count remained above 42,500, but the death toll from the virus continued to dip with 305 fatalities reported on Saturday, the lowest in 159 days. Kerala had posted 29,322 new cases on Friday after logging 30,000-plus cases in the previous three days. The test positivity rate in the state remained high despite a marginal drop to 17.54%, from 17.91% on Friday.

India recorded 42,588 fresh cases of the coronavirus, nearly identical to the previous day’s tally of 42,665. Kerala again accounted for 70% of the cases with 29,682 new infections detected in the state on Saturday.

Sep 05, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Free COVID vaccination camp has been organized at a gurudwara in Siliguri. "We are trying to help people with this free vaccination camp, particularly those taking second Covishield jab. Thankful to Govt of West Bengal for providing us with the vaccines," GS Hora, founder

Sep 05, 2021 07:57 (IST)

India Ranks 14th Among Populous Nations in Doses Per 100 People | India ranked 14th among 29 populous nations in doses per 100 people. As for the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, it ranked 17th. On both counts, almost all the countries with lower levels have been much less badly hit by Covid-19, with Iran and South Africa being the two exceptions. The global vaccination average is 68.4 doses per 100 people, against 47.5 per 100 in India, the world’s leading manufacturer of vaccines 

Sep 05, 2021 07:48 (IST)
Sep 05, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Dr Aqsa Shaikh, who identifies herself as a transwoman, is an Associate Professor at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. "I take pride in my identity, I am a nodal officer at COVID vaccination centre & run an NGO. Despite challenges, I have achieved so much," she said

Sep 05, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Kerala logs below 30k Cases for 2nd day |  Kerala reported less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day running as India’s daily count remained above 42,500, but the death toll from the virus continued to dip with 305 fatalities reported on Saturday, the lowest in 159 days. Kerala had posted 29,322 new cases on Friday after logging 30,000-plus cases in the previous three days

Sep 05, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 42,588 fresh cases of the coronavirus, nearly identical to the previous day's tally of 42,665. Kerala again accounted for 70% of the cases with 29,682 new infections detected in the state on Saturday.

