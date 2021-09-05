LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Ranks 14th Among Populous Nations in Doses Per 100 People; Kerala logs below 30k Cases for 2nd day Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 42,588 fresh cases of the coronavirus, nearly identical to the previous day's tally of 42,665 News18.com | September 05, 2021, 08:09 IST