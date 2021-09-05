Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Ranks 14th Among Populous Nations in Doses Per 100 People; Kerala logs below 30k Cases for 2nd day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India ranked 14th among 29 populous nations in doses per 100 people. As for the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, it ranked 17th. On both counts, almost all the countries with lower levels have been much less badly hit by Covid-19, with Iran and South Africa being the two exceptions. The global vaccination average is 68.4 doses per 100 people, against 47.5 per 100 in India, the world’s leading manufacturer of vaccines. China and UK top the list along with several European countries but there are developing countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico that have also done better. India’s rank among the 30 countries in terms of doses per 100 people has remained unchanged since mid-June, TOI had reported earlier. While India’s vaccination drive accelerated in August, it still has some catching up to do.
Kerala reported less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day running as India’s daily count remained above 42,500, but the death toll from the virus continued to dip with 305 fatalities reported on Saturday, the lowest in 159 days. Kerala had posted 29,322 new cases on Friday after logging 30,000-plus cases in the previous three days. The test positivity rate in the state remained high despite a marginal drop to 17.54%, from 17.91% on Friday.
India recorded 42,588 fresh cases of the coronavirus, nearly identical to the previous day’s tally of 42,665. Kerala again accounted for 70% of the cases with 29,682 new infections detected in the state on Saturday.