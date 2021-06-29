Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Serum Institute Applies For European Regulator's EUA Amid Vaccine Passport Issues; Despite HC Order Against Pilgrimage, Govt Gives Nod to Char Dham Yatra

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its covid-19 vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), following reports that those who were administered Covishield were not being allowed to enter the European Union (EU). “I realize that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU. I assure everyone I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with the regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries,” said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of SII on Twitter. Read More Jun 29, 2021 07:56 (IST) ‘Pure Greed’, ‘Flaw in System’, Say Doctors As People Take Covaxin After 2 Shots of Covishield | While most Indians are still struggling to get a single jab of the Covid-19 vaccine, some people, specifically healthcare workers, are getting more than they need. Several doctors have reported cases in which people have provided different phone number and IDs to register on CoWin portal and get a different vaccine. After completing both doses of Covishield, they are getting Covaxin jabs now. Jun 29, 2021 07:46 (IST) Over 32.85 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Country: Govt More than 32.85 crore (32,85,54,011) Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the health ministry said on Monday. Over 48.01 (48,01,465) lakh vaccine doses were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. Jun 29, 2021 07:33 (IST) I went to Pakistan in December last year to meet my maternal uncle and got stuck due to COVID-induced restrictions.... I am happy to be back home after 6 months: Liyaqat Ali, a resident of Baramulla, at Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar (28.06) pic.twitter.com/OlNALHVvML — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021 Jun 29, 2021 07:29 (IST) 360 Indians & 50 NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa holders, who were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID restrictions, returned via Attari-Wagah border yesterday, Protocol Officer (Police) Arunpal Singh said Jun 29, 2021 07:26 (IST) Despite HC Order Against Pilgrimage, Govt Gives Nod to Char Dham Yatra | Despite Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state govt in a fresh set of Covid guidelines said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11, COVID negative report have been made mandatory. Jun 29, 2021 07:17 (IST) Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines for Administering Covid-19 Vaccines to Pregnant Women. The ministry said that Covid-19 vaccines available are safe and vaccination protects pregnant women against Covid-19 illness or disease.

Representational Image

The Union health ministry has issued fresh guidelines for administering the Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women and said that pregnancy does not increase the risk of infection.

The ministry said that Covid-19 vaccines available are safe and vaccination protects pregnant women against Covid-19 illness or disease. Like any medicine, a vaccine may have side effects which are normally mild. After getting the vaccine injection, she can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for 1-3 days. The long-term adverse effects and safety of the vaccine for foetus and child is not established yet. Very rarely (one in 100,000-500,000), pregnant women may experience some of the following symptoms within 20 days after getting the Covid-19 vaccination which may require immediate attention, the ministry stated.

“Most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have a mild disease, but their health may deteriorate rapidly and that might affect the foetus too. It is important that they take all precautions to protect themselves from acquiring Covid-19, including taking vaccination against Covid-19. It is therefore advised that a pregnant woman should take Covid-19 vaccines,” the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, despite Uttarakhand High Court’s order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state govt in a fresh set of Covid guidelines said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11, COVID negative report have been made mandatory.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here