Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Have Vaccine Stock for 2 Days, Says Delhi Govt; Moderna Shots Expected in India in 2-3 Days
News18.com | July 04, 2021, 09:21 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After administering 1.6 lakh Covid-19 vaccines in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the national capital is left with stock worth 2 days, says the Delhi government.

There are 2,68,000 doses of Covaxin left, while 2,10,000 doses of Covishield are left.

“As many as 1,60,738 vaccines were administered on July 2, including 1,30,487 people who were administered their first dose and 30,251 who took their second dose,” the vaccination bulletin said.

Jul 04, 2021 09:21 (IST)
 

Those Recovered from Covid with One Vaccine Shot Have Higher Protection from Delta Variant: ICMR | The Indian Council of Medical Research, in its latest study, has found that breakthrough cases and COVID-19 recovered individuals with one or two doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to those administered either one or two doses of Covishield.

Jul 04, 2021 09:11 (IST)

41,82,54,953 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 3rd July 2021. Of these, 18,38,490 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Jul 04, 2021 08:55 (IST)

Covid Will Be Reduced to an Endemic in Future, Zero Figure in Delhi Unlikely: Experts | Cases of COVID-19 might be declining steadily but as the virus is mutating, attaining that magical zero figure in Delhi is unlikely, experts have said, and predicted that coronavirus will be reduced to an endemic in the future. The Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain had said last year that one will have to learn with coronavirus and make its prevention norms a part of our lives.

Jul 04, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Over 7 Lakh People Vaccinated in Maharashtra, Highest Jabs Given So Far

More than seven lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, highest in a single day so far, were administered in Maharashtra on Saturday, a senior official said.“We surpassed our previous best performance… as of 7 PM we had administered 7,85,311 doses, the highest-ever figure for the state," said health secretary Pradeep Vyas. Vaccination was going on at many centres and the final figure can cross eight lakh, he added.

Jul 04, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Madurai weavers of traditional 'Kandangi' saree, made from silk threads, facing tough times due to COVID."Earlier, we used to get sales from tourists as well as locals. But now due to pandemic, there is no sale. We request govt to help our weaver community,"says a weaver. 

Jul 04, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Curfew in Odisha's Puri on Ratha Yatra, Ban on Even Rooftop Viewing | The Odisha government said on Saturday that the annual Ratha Yatra festival will be held this year without gathering of devotees, who will not be allowed to even watch the rituals from the rooftops along the route of the chariots. Speaking to reporters, Puri's District Magistrate Samarth Verma said the administration has revised its decision, restricting public viewing of the Ratha Yatra festival from the rooftop of houses and hotels.

Jul 04, 2021 07:23 (IST)

In the last 6 months, more than 3000 deliveries were carried out in Nashik Civil Hospital. We made special preparations for COVID & non-COVID deliveries. This is the result of hard work of gynecologists, pediatricians & all our doctors: Civil Surgeon, Ashok Thorat

Jul 04, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Moderna Vaccines Expected to Reach India in 2-3 Days | The government has also reiterated in recent Health Ministry briefings that Pfizer may be coming to India, soon. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had in June said his firm was in the final stages of getting approval for its Covid-19 vaccine from the Indian government, adding that when approved, the pharma giant will supply one billion doses to India within this year.

Jul 04, 2021 07:10 (IST)

(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

The bulletin also mentioned that the Delhi government had received 81,73,310 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. The national capital is left with 4,78,000 vaccine doses as of the morning of July 3.

The first batch of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine will be arriving in India in the next few days, government sources told CNN-News18 on Saturday. With this, India will have four options to choose from – Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V and Moderna.

The government has also reiterated in recent Health Ministry briefings that Pfizer may be coming to India, soon. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had in June said his firm was in the final stages of getting approval for its Covid-19 vaccine from the Indian government, adding that when approved, the pharma giant will supply one billion doses to India within this year.

With more options, India may not only achieve its ambitious target of vaccinating a majority of its vast population by the end of this year, but the constant scarcity of doses will also be resolved.

