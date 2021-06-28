Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy’s Announces Commercial Launch Of 2-DG Drug; Experts Warn Against 4 Emerging Variants

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As the country is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Reddy’s announces the commercial launch Of 2-DG drug, found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence.

The 2-DG drug has been developed jointly by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad.

Emergency use approval has been granted in India for anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) developed by INMAS, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.