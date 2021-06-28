CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy's Announces Commercial Launch Of 2-DG Drug; Experts Warn Against 4 Emerging Variants
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy's Announces Commercial Launch Of 2-DG Drug; Experts Warn Against 4 Emerging Variants

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The variants to be watched out for includes B.1.617.3, a sibling of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2); B.1.1.318, which has 14 mutations

News18.com | June 28, 2021, 09:06 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy’s Announces Commercial Launch Of 2-DG Drug; Experts Warn Against 4 Emerging Variants

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As the country is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Reddy’s announces the commercial launch Of 2-DG drug, found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence.

The 2-DG drug has been developed jointly by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad.

Emergency use approval has been granted in India for anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) developed by INMAS, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Jun 28, 2021 09:06 (IST)

Dr Reddy’s Announces Commercial Launch Of 2-DG Drug | As the country is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Reddy’s announces the commercial launch Of 2-DG drug, found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence.

Jun 28, 2021 08:35 (IST)
Jun 28, 2021 08:16 (IST)

Doctors of Mumbai's Sion hospital take out a candle march, demanding arrest of the persons who allegedly abused & attacked some doctors following the death of their relative during treatment. Police say they've booked two sons of the patient under Section 353 of IPC

Jun 28, 2021 07:54 (IST)

AstraZeneca Tests Modified Booster Jab Against Beta Variant of Covid-19

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Sunday began new trials to test a modified vaccine against the Beta variant, which first emerged in South Africa. The ‘booster’ vaccine’s trial will involve around 2,250 participants from Britain, South Africa, Brazil and Poland.

Jun 28, 2021 07:50 (IST)
 

Germany Seeks to Ban British travellers From EU Ober Variant Worries | Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine over variant worries. The German chancellor wants to designate Britain as a "country of concern" because the Delta variant of the coronavirus is so widespread,the media reported.

Jun 28, 2021 07:45 (IST)

READ | Bharat Biotech Needs to Up its Game Nine Times to Help India Vaccinate All Adults by December

The Central government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court on vaccine availability shows that Bharat Biotech will have to significantly up its game over the next six months if India is to achieve its aim of vaccinating all its adults by this December.

Jun 28, 2021 07:43 (IST)
 

CM Gehlot Writes To PM Seeking More Vaccines In Face of Possible Thrid Wave | Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an adequate supply of vaccines for people due for the second dose, citing concern over a possible third wave.

Jun 28, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Tourist Related Business Sinking Amid Covid Restrictions 

Jun 28, 2021 07:35 (IST)
 

Watch Out For 4 Emerging Variants, Warn Experts | Health experts have warned against the emergence of four emerging coronavirus variants, apart from the Delta-plus strain, which has already been designated as a variant of concern. The variants to be watched out for includes B.1.617.3, a sibling of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2); B.1.1.318, which has 14 mutations; and Lambda

Jun 28, 2021 07:33 (IST)

India’s Vaccine Roadmap: 216 Cr Doses Likely by Year-End, Enough for Entire Populace

The Centre in its affidavit in the Supreme Court said the country is expected to get 21 crore more vaccines by the end of July and 135 crore vaccines between August and December, 2021.

Jun 28, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Tourists Refuse to Visit Puri Until Jagannath Temple is Closed | Tourists won't come to Puri until Jagannath temple is closed & businesses will continue to suffer. Over 800 hotels in Puri are closed. We've suffered a loss of nearly Rs 500 crores during second wave of COVID: Raj Kishore Das, Secretary, Puri Hotel & Restaurant Association

Jun 28, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram has begun its pilot soft launch of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' and the hospital has procured the vaccine stock directly from Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy’s Announces Commercial Launch Of 2-DG Drug; Experts Warn Against 4 Emerging Variants
Ayurvedic Medicine

2DG is an oral anti-viral drug that can be administered only upon prescription to hospitalised moderate to severe Covid-19 patients as adjunct (add on) therapy along with existing standard of care.

Health experts have warned against the emergence of four emerging coronavirus variants, apart from the Delta-plus strain, which has already been designated as a variant of concern. The variants to be watched out for includes B.1.617.3, a sibling of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2); B.1.1.318, which has 14 mutations; and Lambda (C.37), which was designated as a variant under investigation on June 23. Kappa (B.1.617.1), another sibling of the Delta variant, too needs to be closely monitored, though it has thus far been less infectious than Delta or Delta-plus.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an adequate supply of vaccines for people due for the second dose, citing concern over a possible third wave.

The chief minister said: “Rajasthan has been one of the leading states in vaccination. So far, over 2.36 crore people have been vaccinated in the state. The state has developed the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh people per day, but on an average, we are getting 3 to 4 lakh vaccine doses per day.”

