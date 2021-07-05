CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Detection of 'Bone Death' in Covid Survivors Worries Docs; Delhi Logs in Less Than 1,000 Cases in 1 Year
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Detection of 'Bone Death' in Covid Survivors Worries Docs; Delhi Logs in Less Than 1,000 Cases in 1 Year

Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least three confirmed cases of avascular necrosis after Covid-19 have been scientifically reported from Mumbai

News18.com | July 05, 2021, 08:32 IST
Maharashtra Logs 9,336 Covid Cases, 123 Deaths in 24 Hrs

Event Highlights

Coronavirus NEWS Live Updates: Avascular necrosis, or death of bone tissues,  has become a cause of worry for doctors after its detection among post-Covid patients after the outbreak of mucormycosis or black fungus two months back. At least three confirmed cases of avascular necrosis after Covid-19 have been scientifically reported from Mumbai, and doctors fear more are likely in the next few months. The common factor between mucormycosis and avascular necrosis is the use of steroids, the only drug proven to help Covid patients. As per reports, Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai’s Mahim treated the three young (under 40) patients who developed necrosis two months after they were treated for Covid-19. These patients developed pain in their femur bone (the highest part of the thigh bone) and, since they were doctors they recognized the symptoms and rushed for treatment.

The number of active cases in the Capital dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time this year with 993 active cases in the city. According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported along with seven deaths.

It added that 75,133 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.13%. Of the total number of cases, 300 patients are under home isolation.

Read More
Jul 05, 2021 08:32 (IST)
Jul 05, 2021 08:19 (IST)

READ | 'A Permanent Memory': Uncollected Ashes of Covid Victims Will be Used to Develop Park in Bhopal

Apark is being developed at a Hindu crematorium in Bhopal using the ashes of those who died due to COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic this year, its management committee has said.

Jul 05, 2021 08:08 (IST)

In line with DDMA's order, stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from today with no spectators. Visuals from Chhatrasal Stadium and Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi.

Jul 05, 2021 08:03 (IST)

UP Govt Allows Opening Of Cinema Halls From Monday | The Uttar Pradesh government allowed opening of cinema halls in the state from Monday, further easing the coronavirus curbs. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, in a statement, said cinema halls, multiplex cinema halls, gyms and sports stadia have been allowed to open from Monday to Friday while adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Jul 05, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Temples in Madurai are being cleaned and sanitised ahead of their reopening tomorrow; visuals from Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple

Jul 05, 2021 07:54 (IST)

READ | India to Share CoWin Success Story With World on Monday. Here’s a Look At Its Uses & Controversies

India is set to share the development story of Co-WIN with more than 20 countries that have shown interest in adopting the portal to run their own inoculation drives, with the virtual Co-WIN Global…

Jul 05, 2021 07:45 (IST)
Jul 05, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Detection of 'Bone Death' in Covid Survivors Causes Worry Among Doctors | At least three confirmed cases of avascular necrosis after Covid-19 have been scientifically reported from Mumbai, and doctors fear more are likely in the next few months. The common factor between mucormycosis and avascular necrosis is the use of steroids, the only drug that was proven to help Covid patients, reported TOI. 

Jul 05, 2021 07:34 (IST)

Goa government issues fresh guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions; allows bars & restaurants to function with up to 50% of seating capacity between 7 am-9 pm

Jul 05, 2021 07:28 (IST)

J-K Lifts Weekend Curfew in 5 More Districts, Vaccinated People Allowed in Malls | The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday lifted the weekend curfew from five more districts thereby increasing the arch of relaxation to 13 districts of the union territory after significant improvement in Covid-19 situation, officials said. The government made vaccination and negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people visiting indoor shopping complexes, malls, restaurants and bars and indoor sports complexes.

Jul 05, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Villagers flouted COVID norms as they gathered in large numbers to celebrate the traditional fishing festival at Vilaripatti village in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The State reported 3,867 #COVID19 cases & 72 deaths yesterday.

Jul 05, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Covid-19 Death Data: Backlog to be cleared, names of deceased to be published, says Kerala health minister

Jul 05, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Active Cases Drop Below 1,000 Mark in Delhi | The number of active cases in the Capital dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time this year with 993 active cases in the city. According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported along with seven deaths.

Jul 05, 2021 07:01 (IST)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Covieshield will not be available at any vaccination centre under the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation on July 5. However, Covaxin will be available at 6 centers (200 doses each), said Pune mayor

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Detection of 'Bone Death' in Covid Survivors Worries Docs; Delhi Logs in Less Than 1,000 Cases in 1 Year
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai, July 2. (PTI)

Since the pandemic began, the total number of positive cases has risen to 14,34,554 with 14,08,576 recoveries. The total number of fatalities stands at 24,995.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Recommended For You