Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Detection of 'Bone Death' in Covid Survivors Worries Docs; Delhi Logs in Less Than 1,000 Cases in 1 Year

Coronavirus NEWS Live Updates: Avascular necrosis, or death of bone tissues, has become a cause of worry for doctors after its detection among post-Covid patients after the outbreak of mucormycosis or black fungus two months back. At least three confirmed cases of avascular necrosis after Covid-19 have been scientifically reported from Mumbai, and doctors fear more are likely in the next few months. The common factor between mucormycosis and avascular necrosis is the use of steroids, the only drug proven to help Covid patients. As per reports, Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai’s Mahim treated the three young (under 40) patients who developed necrosis two months after they were treated for Covid-19. These patients developed pain in their femur bone (the highest part of the thigh bone) and, since they were doctors they recognized the symptoms and rushed for treatment.
The number of active cases in the Capital dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time this year with 993 active cases in the city. According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported along with seven deaths.
It added that 75,133 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.13%. Of the total number of cases, 300 patients are under home isolation.
Family of a 15-year-old girl alleges unavailability of stretcher, ambulance, & lack of treatment following her death at Sadar Hospital in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda
"Treatment was given to her. The family didn't ask for a stretcher, they picked up her body & left," said Dr. Mahendra.
Apark is being developed at a Hindu crematorium in Bhopal using the ashes of those who died due to COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic this year, its management committee has said.
UP Govt Allows Opening Of Cinema Halls From Monday | The Uttar Pradesh government allowed opening of cinema halls in the state from Monday, further easing the coronavirus curbs. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, in a statement, said cinema halls, multiplex cinema halls, gyms and sports stadia have been allowed to open from Monday to Friday while adhering to COVID-19 protocol.
India is set to share the development story of Co-WIN with more than 20 countries that have shown interest in adopting the portal to run their own inoculation drives, with the virtual Co-WIN Global…
Students from poor families struggling to take online classes during COVID19 due to lack of smartphones & network issues in Ganjam, Odisha
"I've no smartphone. 5-6 children are using one mobile phone. We've to walk for 1-3 km due to network issues," says class 5th student
J-K Lifts Weekend Curfew in 5 More Districts, Vaccinated People Allowed in Malls | The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday lifted the weekend curfew from five more districts thereby increasing the arch of relaxation to 13 districts of the union territory after significant improvement in Covid-19 situation, officials said. The government made vaccination and negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people visiting indoor shopping complexes, malls, restaurants and bars and indoor sports complexes.
