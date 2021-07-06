Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 80% New Cases Reported from 90 Districts; Maha, TN on Top

Sputnik V will soon become the third Covid vaccine to be made available for free at government-run vaccination sites in the country, Dr N K Arora, chairperson of the Centre’s Covid-19 working group told TOI. “Currently, Sputnik V is available only in the private sector. Depending on supply, we want to make it available under our free vaccination programme soon,” he said. The first foreign-made Covid vaccine to be introduced in India was soft-launched in Hyderabad in the month of May at a maximum retail price of Rs 995.40 per dose, inclusive of GST. As per reports, Sputnik V requires a storage temperature of -18°C. Arora said cold chain facilities preserving polio vaccines would be used to store Sputnik V, a plan that will also ensure it reaches the country’s rural areas, he said.

Arora also added that some regions may have seen a slowdown in Covid vaccination due to the ongoing polio drive. “The Covid vaccination programme will be streamlined within the coming week,” he said.

Meanwhile, a study by ICMR has revealed that breakthrough cases & Covid-19 recovered individuals who’ve received one or both doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to the participants who were administered either one or two doses of Covishield

