Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 80% New Cases Reported from 90 Districts; Maha, TN on Top

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Almost 80% of the new cases in India are being reported from 90 districts, with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu topping the chart.
As many as 15 districts from both the states are contributing to the country’s coronavirus caseload, said the government at a press briefing on Tuesday.
Total lockdown was declared in 7 districts namely Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath&Morigaon from July 7 till further notice. Round-the-clock curfew; commercial setups, restaurants, shops will remain shut. A ban will be imposed on public & private transport while Inter-state movement will be suspended. India reports 34,703 new cases in the last 24 hours; the lowest in 111 days. Active cases decline to 4,64,357 while the recovery rate rises to 97.17%.
Second Wave Still Existent in Limited Way: Govt | The second wave is still existent in a limited way, in some areas, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on Tuesday. He added that gross violations of COVID Appropriate behavior can nullify the gains made in tackling the second wave. Seventy-three districts in India are reporting more than 10% positivity for the week, June 29 to July 5, he warned.
80% New Cases Reported from 90 Districts | The Health Ministry in its briefing on the Covid situation in the country said on Tuesday that daily new cases are continuing a decline during the second wave. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, health ministry, said 80% of the new cases in India are being reported from 90 districts; indicating need for focused attention in these areas. Fifteen districts out of these are in Maharashtra, and 15 in Tamil Nadu.
The Bihar government has decided to vaccinate the elderly and physically challenged people at their homes. Families, who have bedridden or physically weak members, will soon be able to use the state government’s helpline number to book vaccine doses. Known as Veterans Vaccination Express, the facility has already started in Patna’s Sri Krishna Puri where an aged woman was administered a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at her home. Read more
Delhi Coronavirus Cases | Delhi recorded 79 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday. As many as 154 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. Delhi has recorded 14,34,687 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the health department bulletin said. The death toll stands at 25,001, it said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a scheme and an online portal to provide financial assistance to families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19 and asked officials not to find…
Ensure People in Mental Health Homes Tested for Covid-19, Vaccinated: SC to Centre | The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to ensure that people lodged in mental health establishments are tested for COVID-19 and are completely vaccinated at the earliest. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah took serious note of Maharashtra government’s shifting patients lodged in mental health institutes to homes for beggars and asked it to discontinue the practice immediately saying it is counter-productive and runs against the provisions of Mental Health Act.
Himachal Pradesh: Locals Fear Covid-19 Third Wave After Massive Tourist Inflow | Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a massive inflow of tourists after the Covid-19 restrictions in the state were lifted. Amid the danger of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic the influx of tourists to the state is gradually increasing. Many tourists including the locals are also seen flouting the Covid-19 norms.
For every death due to Covid-19, Rs.50000 ex gratia will be granted to the kin of the deceased. Children orphaned would be given Rs. 2500 per month till the age of 25 years For loss of an earning member, 2500 per month pension will be granted. The CM also instructed for representatives to visit homes of people to make sure the compensation is given to the bereaved family. 'Your intention should not be to scrutinize and find faults and reject claims the earliest,' says CM Kejriwal at the launch of the social scheme.
With 553 fresh fatalities, India recorded the lowest daily death toll in around 90 days while 34,703 new cases of coronavirus were reported, the lowest in 111 days, the Union Health Ministry said.
France Warns Covid-19 fourth Wave Could Hit by End-July | France could see a new spike in Covid-19 cases by the end of July due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, the government spokesman said Monday. “Over the past week the epidemic is again gaining ground," Gabriel Attal told France Inter radio, with the Delta variant now accounting for 30 percent of new infections in the country.
Covid-19 cases jumped 10% in the United States over the last week and the Delta variant could become the dominant strain.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman shares India's response to COVID-19 with G-20 panel | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended a meeting of the G20 High-Level Independent Panel (HLIP) and shared India's preparedness and response to COVID-19 while highlighting the slew of measures undertaken to support the economy during the pandemic. The meeting, held virtually, was also attended by Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former US treasury secretary Lawrence H Summers and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the finance ministry tweeted.
Meghalaya DGP, Over 60 Prisoners of Nongpoh Jail Test Covid-19 Positive | Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek on Monday said that state DGP R Chandranathan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at home. He also informed that over 60 prisoners lodged in Nongpoh jail in state’s Ri Bhoi district have also contracted the coronavirus infection.
Germany Relaxes Restrictions For Travelers From UK And Other Countries | Germany’s public health institute said on Monday the United Kingdom, India, Portugal and Russia were no longer “areas of variant concern", reducing travel restrictions for people arriving in Germany from those countries. All four countries had been downgraded to “high incidence areas", the Robert Koch Institute said, meaning their citizens can now travel to Germany and quarantine on arrival for 10 days.
'Vaccination on Boat' Programme Launched in Sundarbans
The West Bengal government on Monday started the Covid-19 vaccination on boat programme in an island of Sundarbans and inoculated 150 people, most of whom are migrant labourers, South 24 Parganas District Magistrate P Ulganathan said. A boat carrying health officials reached Kumirmari island for the programme and it will be stationed there for five more days, he said.
Third Covid-19 Wave May Hit India by Mid Next Month, Peak in September, SBI Report Says | The report titled ‘Covid-19: The race to finishing line’, published by SBI Research, stated that vaccination is the only saviour as global data shows that, on an average, the third wave peak cases are around 1.7 times the peak cases at the time of second wave. A previous report by SBI had more or less correctly predicted that the second wave of infections in India may peak in the third week of May.
Sputnik V will soon become the third Covid vaccine to be made available for free at government-run vaccination sites in the country, Dr N K Arora, chairperson of the Centre’s Covid-19 working group told TOI. “Currently, Sputnik V is available only in the private sector. Depending on supply, we want to make it available under our free vaccination programme soon,” he said. The first foreign-made Covid vaccine to be introduced in India was soft-launched in Hyderabad in the month of May at a maximum retail price of Rs 995.40 per dose, inclusive of GST. As per reports, Sputnik V requires a storage temperature of -18°C. Arora said cold chain facilities preserving polio vaccines would be used to store Sputnik V, a plan that will also ensure it reaches the country’s rural areas, he said.
Arora also added that some regions may have seen a slowdown in Covid vaccination due to the ongoing polio drive. “The Covid vaccination programme will be streamlined within the coming week,” he said.
Meanwhile, a study by ICMR has revealed that breakthrough cases & Covid-19 recovered individuals who’ve received one or both doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to the participants who were administered either one or two doses of Covishield
