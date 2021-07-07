CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid Crowd in Hills, Centre Says 'Revenge Travel' Can Spread Virus; 'Impact of Delta+ May be Less in Delta-hit Areas'
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid Crowd in Hills, Centre Says 'Revenge Travel' Can Spread Virus; 'Impact of Delta+ May be Less in Delta-hit Areas'

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur warned against the tourist influx in the state and advised people to follow covid appropriate behavior.

News18.com | July 07, 2021, 08:30 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid Crowd in Hills, Centre Says 'Revenge Travel' Can Spread Virus; 'Impact of Delta+ May be Less in Delta-hit Areas'

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Union Health Ministry, on Tuesday, expressed concern over the increasing tourist density at hill stations and said that people are indulging in ‘revenge travel’. During a routine briefing, Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the second wave is still existent in a limited way in some areas.”People are indulging in revenge travel. Some photos coming in from Manali, Mussoorie, Sadar Bazar Delhi, Shimla, Laxmi Nagar Delhi, Dadar Market show a huge crowd with no mask roaming around. This is dangerous. People need to understand this is a continuous fight. The virus is not exhausted it is still there. Only Covid-appropriate behavior can control the virus,” Agarwal said. The Health Ministry noted that there has been a reduction in the number of cases by 30 percent. “While in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim…, more cases are being reported with the positivity of more than 10 percent,” Agarwal said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur also warned against the tourist influx in the state and advised people to follow covid appropriate behavior.

Meanwhile, regions that have already suffered from Delta outbreaks are unlikely to have a major problems with Delta Plus variants, due to reasonable cross-neutralization of AY.1 by antibodies raised against Delta in the population, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said in its latest bulletin.

Jul 07, 2021 08:30 (IST)

West Bengal: Woman Defrauds People In Nadia On Fake Promises Of Govt Jobs

After the fake 'IAS' scandal that rocked the country a few days back, this time it is the turn of the 'fake CID' officer.

Jul 07, 2021 08:15 (IST)

Vadodara municipal schools teachers are reaching to poor students, who are facing difficulty in taking online classes, to educate them. "We're abiding COVID guidelines & 6500 students are getting benefit from this," says Principal, MG Primary School, Nagarwada

Jul 07, 2021 08:09 (IST)

UK to Ease Mandatory Self-quarantine Norms for Fully Vaccinated from Next Month | The UK government on Tuesday announced that from August 16, fully vaccinated people in England will not have to undergo a 10-day compulsory self-isolation if a close contact test positive for Covid-19. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons the policy will also apply to anyone under the age of 18, currently not eligible for jabs.

Jul 07, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Antibodies Found in 69% Children in 6-18 Age Bracket in Chandigarh: Sero Survey

Asero survey conducted by PGI Hospital Chandigarh on children aged between 6-18 years has showed that out of 756 samples, 519 kids which means almost 69 per cent, had been previously infected with the coronavirus infection and also developed antibodies.

Jul 07, 2021 07:56 (IST)

Horsemen elated with a heavy influx of tourists in Shimla after COVID-hit year. "From last 2 weeks, tourists are coming in large numbers & we're getting good business. I'm earning sufficient to feed our horse & our family. I'm very happy,"says a horsemen.

Jul 07, 2021 07:48 (IST)

India Coming Out of Second Wave of Covid-19; Will Witness Strong Economic Recovery, Says Jaishankar | India is coming out of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and it will witness a strong economic recovery and contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. In a virtual address at the inaugural session of the Indo-Pacific business summit, he said India will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination and it will be part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires.

Jul 07, 2021 07:42 (IST)

We are also a bit anxious as the tourist influx increased in the State. We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow COVID norms. They should follow social distancing & wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Jul 07, 2021 07:37 (IST)

ICMR Study of TN Police Personnel Reveals Effectiveness of Covid Vaccine in Preventing Deaths | A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Covid vaccine has revealed the jabs have proven effective in preventing deaths in frontline personnel, with the study on Tamil Nadu policemen who have been inoculated showing significant results. ICMR said in a tweet Tuesday its “study reveals that COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing deaths among front line workers," showing 82 per cent effectiveness on state police personnel who had received single dose and 95 per cent on those administered with two.

Jul 07, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Two days ago, a fishing festival was held in Vilarpatti village in Sivaganga district. Most of the villagers flouted the COVID norms. Case registered against 10 people in this regard, says Karaikudi tahsildar

Jul 07, 2021 07:32 (IST)
 

'Revenge Travel' Can Lead to Virus Spread, Says Indian Govt as Tourists Throng Hill Stations | People traveling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behavior. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

Jul 07, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates:  More than 182 million Americans have received at least one shot, including nearly 90% of seniors & 70% of adults over the age of 27. By the end of this week, we’ll have reached the mark of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans, Says US President Joe Biden

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid Crowd in Hills, Centre Says 'Revenge Travel' Can Spread Virus; 'Impact of Delta+ May be Less in Delta-hit Areas'
Representative photo.

“As of now, the number of cases with AY.1 infection is not increasing faster than that with Delta. However, INSACOG is keeping a close watch on the situation, since any Delta sub-lineage is a variant of concern,” it said.

