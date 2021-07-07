Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid Crowd in Hills, Centre Says 'Revenge Travel' Can Spread Virus; 'Impact of Delta+ May be Less in Delta-hit Areas'

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Union Health Ministry, on Tuesday, expressed concern over the increasing tourist density at hill stations and said that people are indulging in ‘revenge travel’. During a routine briefing, Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the second wave is still existent in a limited way in some areas.”People are indulging in revenge travel. Some photos coming in from Manali, Mussoorie, Sadar Bazar Delhi, Shimla, Laxmi Nagar Delhi, Dadar Market show a huge crowd with no mask roaming around. This is dangerous. People need to understand this is a continuous fight. The virus is not exhausted it is still there. Only Covid-appropriate behavior can control the virus,” Agarwal said. The Health Ministry noted that there has been a reduction in the number of cases by 30 percent. “While in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim…, more cases are being reported with the positivity of more than 10 percent,” Agarwal said.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur also warned against the tourist influx in the state and advised people to follow covid appropriate behavior.
Meanwhile, regions that have already suffered from Delta outbreaks are unlikely to have a major problems with Delta Plus variants, due to reasonable cross-neutralization of AY.1 by antibodies raised against Delta in the population, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said in its latest bulletin.