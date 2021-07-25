CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid in Kerala Continues Upward Trend; Zero Vaccine Wastage in Bengal Since May 1, Reveals Data
News18.com | July 25, 2021, 07:50 IST
India logged in 40,277 cases and 543 deaths on Saturday.

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 infections continued to rise rapidly in Kerala, with daily cases touching a 51-day high of 18,531 on Saturday. In the last seven days, Kerala has seen a 14.1% rise in infections. Kerala and the northeast region are among the only places currently recording a spike in Covid numbers. Maharashtra once a Covid hub has however been witnessing a relatively steep drop of 9.9%. for the past week The state logged 6,269 fresh infections on Saturday, down from 8,159 three days ago. Meanwhile, India logged in 40,277 cases and 543 deaths on Saturday. India’s tally crossed 40,000 for the second time this week.

West Bengal has reported zero wastage of Covid-19 vaccine doses since May 1, reveals data provided by the Union Health Ministry. According to data, West Bengal following Tamil Nadu has been the second most efficient state while administering vaccine doses.

The state has extracted 4.87 lakh extra vaccine doses from the total number of vaccine vials supplied to it. Experts say, if administered carefully, one extra dose can be extracted beyond the labeled quantity from a vaccine vial. With 1.26 lakh doses wasted, Bihar tops the chart for maximum vaccine wastage and zero extra vaccine extraction.

Jul 25, 2021 07:50 (IST)

Delhi Further Relaxes Covid Curbs, Allows Spas, Cinema Halls to Open; Metro to Run at 100% Capacity from Monday

The Delhi government on Saturday announced further relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions and allowed reopening of spas, theatres and cinema halls with 50 per cent occupancy in view of decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi metro has also been given permission to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity. The new guidelines will be effective from 5 am, July 26.

Jul 25, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Jul 25, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Covid-19 infections continued to rise rapidly Kerala, with daily cases touching a 51-day high of 18,531 on Saturday, even as India's tally crossed 40,000 for the second time this week. In the last seven days, Kerala has seen a 14.1% rise in infections.

