Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid in Kerala Continues Upward Trend; Zero Vaccine Wastage in Bengal Since May 1, Reveals Data

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 infections continued to rise rapidly in Kerala, with daily cases touching a 51-day high of 18,531 on Saturday. In the last seven days, Kerala has seen a 14.1% rise in infections. Kerala and the northeast region are among the only places currently recording a spike in Covid numbers. Maharashtra once a Covid hub has however been witnessing a relatively steep drop of 9.9%. for the past week The state logged 6,269 fresh infections on Saturday, down from 8,159 three days ago. Meanwhile, India logged in 40,277 cases and 543 deaths on Saturday. India’s tally crossed 40,000 for the second time this week.
West Bengal has reported zero wastage of Covid-19 vaccine doses since May 1, reveals data provided by the Union Health Ministry. According to data, West Bengal following Tamil Nadu has been the second most efficient state while administering vaccine doses.
The state has extracted 4.87 lakh extra vaccine doses from the total number of vaccine vials supplied to it. Experts say, if administered carefully, one extra dose can be extracted beyond the labeled quantity from a vaccine vial. With 1.26 lakh doses wasted, Bihar tops the chart for maximum vaccine wastage and zero extra vaccine extraction.