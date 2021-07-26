CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Sees 1.2 % Dip in Weekly Cases; Urban Poor Ill-Prepared to Fight Virus at Home, Says Survey
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala accounted for over 41% of all cases in the country in the current week.

News18.com | July 26, 2021, 08:00 IST
Older People More Susceptible to Covid Variants, Have Fewer Antibodies: Study

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded a meager drop in weekly Covid-19 infections since the peak of the second wave as the case count in the current week from July 19-25 fell by just around 1.2% as compared with the previous seven days. The country recorded over 2.7 lakh new cases in the week at a daily average of around 38,000, marginally less than the 38,548 recorded during July 12-18. In the previous two weeks, Covid cases had seen a fall of 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively. The main factor behind the plateauing of positive cases in the country was the accelerating numbers being reported from Kerala, and to a lesser degree, from the northeast.

Kerala recorded 1,10,593 fresh cases in the last seven days accounting for over 41% of all cases in the country in the current week This was also the first time in seven weeks that any state in the country had reported over 1 lakh fresh cases in a week ending Sunday.

A survey conducted across 10 states in India says that the poor in urban areas and those in rural India are not prepared to deal with Covid-19 at home, many did not have the basic medical equipment to check vital health parameters and also lacked awareness about the symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

Jul 26, 2021 08:00 (IST)

People defy Covid-19 restrictions, rush in for 'Bonalu' celebrations at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, Telangana

Jul 26, 2021 07:56 (IST)

South Goa district administration extends Covid-induced curfew till August 2; issues detailed guidelines

Jul 26, 2021 07:54 (IST)

With 28 Percent Indians Planning to Travel in Aug-Sept, Risk of Third Wave Set to Rise | With as many as 28 per cent Indians planning to travel in August-September, which is also the time for some of the major festivals in the country, the risk of the third wave of the pandemic is set to rise, according to a survey. In a statement, online platform LocalCircles also said its survey on April 12 had outlined the immediate second wave risk suggesting governments to impose travel restrictions.

Jul 26, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded a slight drop in weekly Covid-19 infections since the peak of the second wave as the case count in the current week from July 19-25 fell by just around 1.2% as compared with the previous seven days.

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a mop-up drive at Lumla in Tawang district. (PTI)

