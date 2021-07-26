Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Sees 1.2 % Dip in Weekly Cases; Urban Poor Ill-Prepared to Fight Virus at Home, Says Survey

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded a meager drop in weekly Covid-19 infections since the peak of the second wave as the case count in the current week from July 19-25 fell by just around 1.2% as compared with the previous seven days. The country recorded over 2.7 lakh new cases in the week at a daily average of around 38,000, marginally less than the 38,548 recorded during July 12-18. In the previous two weeks, Covid cases had seen a fall of 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively. The main factor behind the plateauing of positive cases in the country was the accelerating numbers being reported from Kerala, and to a lesser degree, from the northeast.
Kerala recorded 1,10,593 fresh cases in the last seven days accounting for over 41% of all cases in the country in the current week This was also the first time in seven weeks that any state in the country had reported over 1 lakh fresh cases in a week ending Sunday.
A survey conducted across 10 states in India says that the poor in urban areas and those in rural India are not prepared to deal with Covid-19 at home, many did not have the basic medical equipment to check vital health parameters and also lacked awareness about the symptoms of the coronavirus disease.