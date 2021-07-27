CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Weekly Cases in Northeast Jump by 16%; Nearly 10% of Eligible Population Inoculated, Shows CoWIN Data
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Weekly Cases in Northeast Jump by 16%; Nearly 10% of Eligible Population Inoculated, Shows CoWIN Data

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Weekly Cases in Northeast Observe 16 Percent Jump

News18.com | July 27, 2021, 08:19 IST
Covid-19

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates:  Besides, Kerala, the northeast is the only area where Covid cases are rising, weekly data on fresh infections reveal. The northeast (minus Assam) logged a 16.2% increase in cases last week, with four of the seven states recording a spike. While there’s no comparison with Kerala in absolute numbers the state reported over 1.1 lakh fresh cases last week (July 19-25)  rising infections in the northeast would be a source of concern for health authorities. Mizoram registered a sharp 56% spurt in cases. On Monday, the country reported a higher count of new cases than on the same day in the past two weeks. The country reported 30,619 fresh cases and 411 deaths.

Close to 10% of India’s eligible population has now been fully vaccinated for Covid-19, data from the government’s Co-WIN system showed on Monday, when over 6.5 million doses were given across the country, according to its dashboard.26.5% of the 940 million eligible population has now had one dose. In all, there are now a little over 436 million doses given to people since the drive began on January 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Jul 27, 2021 08:19 (IST)
After Kerala, Northeast Witnesses Spurt in Weekly Covid Cases, 4 of 7 States Record Spike

Apart from Kerala, the Northeast is another region that is displaying a surge in Covid-19.

Jul 27, 2021 08:02 (IST)

Mexico's Most Ardent Anti-masker Confirms He is Ill With Covid-19

AMexican politician whose steadfast refusal to wear a face mask has interfered with official events during the pandemic confirmed Monday that he is ill with COVID-19. Gerardo Fernandez Noroa has long been known as the colorful stuntman of Mexican politics, staging lone protests and getting in heated arguments with officials.He had reported on his social media accounts that he hadn’t been feeling well for days, but was sure that it’s a very strong cold, or the bug.

Jul 27, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Doctors of Chest Hospital, Hyderabad staged protest after assault on a colleague by a COVID patient's kin. "After examining the patient, the doctor asked his attendants if he took his BP medicine. The kin got furious saying "It's your job, not ours & thrashed him," said Dr Pranay

Jul 27, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Global Growth To Stay Strong But Virus The Top Risk, Say Economists

Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook.

Jul 27, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Nearly 10% of India's Eligible Population Inoculated, Shows CoWIN Data | Nearly 10% of India’s eligible population has now been fully vaccinated for Covid-19, data from the government’s Co-WIN system showed on Monday, when over 6.5 million doses were given across the country, according to its dashboard.26.5% of the 940 million eligible population has now had one dose. 

Jul 27, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Delhi Reports 39 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Positivity Rate at 0.07%

Delhi recorded 39 fresh Covid-19 cases and one more death on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. With the new cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,35,949. Of these, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the health department bulletin stated.

Jul 27, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Cinema halls look forward to resuming business as they open with 50% seating capacity, "Expecting to open by Friday. Producers are waiting to release their movies here because 'big screen is big screen'. It's not over yet," said Delite Cinema Manager

Jul 27, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The northeast logged a 16.2% increase in cases last week, with four of the seven states recording a spike.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Weekly Cases in Northeast Jump by 16%; Nearly 10% of Eligible Population Inoculated, Shows CoWIN Data
Nearly 10% of India's Eligible Population Inoculated, Shows CoWIN Data

More News